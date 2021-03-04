Busy night: Titans' home opener to include senior recognition, homecoming

The hold teams have on the 2021 high school football season is tenuous at best. One positive COVID-19 test could end a team’s year in a flash.
No one is guaranteed another game, so the McDowell Titans plan to squeeze a lot into their home opener tonight against the St. Stephens Indians.
McDowell will honor its seniors beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the game kicking off at 7 p.m. Homecoming festivities will be at halftime. Earlier this week, the state opened up athletic events to allow schools to seat 30% of their stadium’s capacity, which amounts to 2,250 for the Titans.
The Titans are coming off an impressive showing in the season opener last Saturday at Hickory. McDowell whipped Hickory 21-7 in a game that could easily have been even more one-sided. The Red Tornadoes’ only touchdown came after a long kickoff return and a 15-yard penalty on the Titans set them up on the doorstep.
Meanwhile, McDowell, which led 7-0 at halftime, left at least another six out there when it failed to score after getting into a first-and-goal situation late in the game.
The Titans’ defense was outstanding, allowing just 192 total yards, only 55 of it on the ground, and five first downs. A single late pass completion accounted for 58 of Hickory’s total yards.
“The biggest thing was, defensively, we just swarmed to the football,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “We did a great job tackling.”
Senior linebacker Jacob Pearson led the way with 10 tackles, one for loss. Junior linebacker Grayson Blackwelder had seven tackles and a fumble recovery, and defensive back Seth Baird had seven stops, one for a loss. Defensive tackle James Day had six tackles, including one for a loss. Senior linebacker Harley Allison added five tackles and a sack. Jake Marsh also had a sack for the Titans.
McDowell wasn’t terribly explosive offensively, but still rolled up 252 yards of offense and 14 first downs. Quarterback Gabe Marsh went 8-for-13 for 133 yards and senior receiver Riley Moore caught three of those passes for 105 yards. Baird, a senior receiver, had a pair of carries that both resulted in touchdowns.
“I felt like the times we were stopped, we stopped ourselves,” said Brewer. “We had a hard time beating McDowell at times, but that happens. It takes a little longer for the offense to come together.”
The Titans didn’t make many mistakes when it came to penalties. McDowell committed just four infractions for 45 yards. Hickory, meanwhile, piled up 95 yards on nine flags, four of them for personal fouls.
“When you look at our penalties vs. theirs, we played a very clean game,” said Brewer. “We told the kids all week Hickory was going to be mouthy, and they were. But we’re not going to do that; that’s not who we are.”
As big as last Saturday’s victory was, Brewer said the Titans must put it behind them and get ready for a solid St. Stephens team tonight. The Indians are 0-1, but their loss was a tight, 18-14 defeat to Freedom last Friday.
“I know this was a big win for the community and everybody, and rightfully so,” said Brewer. “But we’ve told the kids, to go out and play well Friday is the right way to follow it up. We have to be mentally prepared and ready to go on Friday, and I think the kids have had a good week of practice and they’ll be ready to go.”
They’ll have to be ready against St. Stephens. The Indians, who beat the Titans 28-7 in their last meeting in 2019, feature senior running back Zak McLaughlin, who rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against Freedom.
“He (McLaughlin) might be the best running back in the conference,” said Brewer. “He runs hard. On the other side, their defensive line looks really good. It will be a battle.”
Fortunately for the Titans, they’ll enter the battle in good health. There were no major injuries last Saturday, so Brewer expects all hands on deck.
“We came out of it fairly healthy,” said the second-year head coach, whose club was plagued by injuries all season in his first year at the helm.
Note: Riley Moore’s 105-yard receiving game last Saturday gave the senior an historic trifecta. Moore became just the second Titan player in history to have at least one 100-yard game passing, rushing and receiving in his career. Matt Amerto was the first. Moore ran for 115 yards in last season’s win over East Burke. He has three career 100-yard passing games, with his highest total (169) coming in a loss to South Caldwell in 2019.