Busy night: Titans' home opener to include senior recognition, homecoming

As big as last Saturday’s victory was, Brewer said the Titans must put it behind them and get ready for a solid St. Stephens team tonight. The Indians are 0-1, but their loss was a tight, 18-14 defeat to Freedom last Friday.

“I know this was a big win for the community and everybody, and rightfully so,” said Brewer. “But we’ve told the kids, to go out and play well Friday is the right way to follow it up. We have to be mentally prepared and ready to go on Friday, and I think the kids have had a good week of practice and they’ll be ready to go.”

They’ll have to be ready against St. Stephens. The Indians, who beat the Titans 28-7 in their last meeting in 2019, feature senior running back Zak McLaughlin, who rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against Freedom.

“He (McLaughlin) might be the best running back in the conference,” said Brewer. “He runs hard. On the other side, their defensive line looks really good. It will be a battle.”

Fortunately for the Titans, they’ll enter the battle in good health. There were no major injuries last Saturday, so Brewer expects all hands on deck.

“We came out of it fairly healthy,” said the second-year head coach, whose club was plagued by injuries all season in his first year at the helm.

Note: Riley Moore’s 105-yard receiving game last Saturday gave the senior an historic trifecta. Moore became just the second Titan player in history to have at least one 100-yard game passing, rushing and receiving in his career. Matt Amerto was the first. Moore ran for 115 yards in last season’s win over East Burke. He has three career 100-yard passing games, with his highest total (169) coming in a loss to South Caldwell in 2019.