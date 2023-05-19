Friday was a special day for McDowell High School golfer Clayton Burnette as he made official his commitment to Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte to be a member of the school’s men’s golf team for the 2023-24 school year.

The Wildcats, a current member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, is in the process of joining the NCAA as a Division III program and in time Burnette could be a part of that transition. JWU’s coaching staff was particularly impressed with Burnette in some visits prior to Friday’s signing.

“Clayton is going to be a great fit for our program,” said JWU men’s and women’s golf coach Jean Macon. “One of the first things I noticed about him is his personality, a well-spoken man. He really has that golf personality. I knew from that aspect he would be a great a fit, but when I came out and watched him play, that’s when I knew he was going to be a good player.”

Burnette will be joining a program that has only four participants coming back next season, so the opportunity for him to immediately make an impact is there. The Wildcats won the Small College National Championship of Golf, beating the Mississippi University for women in the coed event. Gastonia native Luke Cochran finished in third place with a two day score of 148, which was four over par for the championship.

“This is a good school and I am happy for the opportunity to join them,” said Burnette. “When I made a visit down there it just seemed like home. I was welcomed by everyone at the school and got to learn a lot about the program and the coaches. That made it an easier decision for me.”

Playing just two years of golf at the varsity level, Burnette caught on and became addicted to the sport. For McDowell he finished his career as a two-time All-Mountain Athletic Conference selection and 4A West Regional qualifier. He finished in seventh place during the 2023 campaign and consistently shot rounds in the low to mid-80s. Further improvement by Burnette as he goes in to Johnson and Wales could quickly bring him into the top five among male competitors in the program.

After signing, he expressed the support his family and coaches that have given him to get this opportunity.

“First I have to thank my parents for supporting me the whole way. Coach Davis has been great to play for and Greg Parker (golf pro — Marion Lake Club) who has shared his knowledge to myself and to all golfers.”

After taking marketing classes at McDowell High School, Burnette is leaning toward an academic focus at Johnson and Wales on sports marketing and business.