The 2023 boys golf season came to an end for two McDowell Titans on Tuesday afternoon at Brushy Mountain Golf Course in Taylorsville.

Senior Clayton Burnette and junior Taylor Boone qualified as individuals from the Mountain Athletic Conference regular season. Burnette, a two-time regional participant, finished with an 88 at Brushy Mountain finishing off a solid year in which the upperclassmen averaged a score of nearly 84 per 18-holes.

Meanwhile Boone performed his best round of the season finishing with an 84. Boone’s highlight of the day was a personal achievement as he hit an impressive hole-in-one on hole 15. Boone got off a great tee shot on the 160-yard par 3 hole and with one bounce to put the ball in the cup.

“I’m pleased with the two and how they came out and how mature they were in this situation. Clayton has been persistent for us all season and we’re going to miss him,” said McDowell golf coach Tony Davis. “Taylor put together his best round of the season and to hit the hole-in-one, is always an impressive feat.

Boone’s 84 was seven strokes off from being a state qualifier. Charlotte Catholic’s Luke Gutherie and Myers Park’s Robert Thompson shot an four-under par 68 on Tuesday. Catholic, Myers Park and Ardrey Kell finished in the top three, advancing each team to next week’s state championship at Pinehurst.

Only one Mountain Athletic Conference golfer made the cut for states. T.C. Roberson’s Henry Wilder shot a 76 which was fifth-best among individual qualifiers. Six golfers in total shot under par, and a seventh was an even 72 at Brushy Mountain.