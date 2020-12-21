Burch earned playing time for Camels

The NCAA fall sports season is reaching its end and some local athletes contributed both on the gridiron and on the floor over the past three months.
Here is a rundown of McDowell High School alumni who performed athletically:
Isaiah Burch (Football; Campbell University)
A 2017 McDowell High graduate, Burch has dealt with a lot of adversity since arriving at Campbell, but his perseverance paid off, as the 6-foot-4, 315-pound redshirt junior started in two of the four games the Camels played in this truncated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burch started at right guard in a 27-26 loss at Georgia Southern in Week 1, a contest that was nationally televised on ESPN. He then followed up with another start the next week in a 43-21 loss at Coastal Carolina. The Camels then lost to Appalachian State and Wake Forest to finish with a 0-4 mark.
The two starts for Burch this fall gets him on the field for the first time in his collegiate career. He redshirted his freshman season in 2017, the first season that Campbell had joined the NCAA Division I FCS ranks.
Burch then suffered a knee injury in the spring of 2018 that derailed the next two seasons. He has one more season of eligibility left at Campbell.
NOTE: Two other McDowell High School alumni who normally would have performed during the fall in their respective sports will have to wait until later to crank up due to COVID-19.
Mars Hill linemen Tre’ Spearman (6-5, 300) will begin his senior campaign in March when the Lions play an abbreviated four-game schedule against fellow South Atlantic Conference members Tusculum, Carson-Newman, University of Virginia-Wise and Limestone.
Spearman, a 2017 McDowell grad will be a four-year member of the Lions football program. In 2019, Spearman was a reserve for Mars Hill, getting time on the defensive side of the ball.
Current Brevard College freshman Makenna Parkins will begin her volleyball career in March as well for the Division III program.
Parkins, who signed as a two-sport athlete back in the spring, will also be a member of Brevard’s basketball program. Parkins, a 2020 graduate, was an All-Northwestern Conference selection in both sports as a high school senior and was the recipient of the Jane McCartha Memorial Scholarship.
