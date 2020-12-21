Burch earned playing time for Camels

The NCAA fall sports season is reaching its end and some local athletes contributed both on the gridiron and on the floor over the past three months.

Here is a rundown of McDowell High School alumni who performed athletically:

Isaiah Burch (Football; Campbell University)

A 2017 McDowell High graduate, Burch has dealt with a lot of adversity since arriving at Campbell, but his perseverance paid off, as the 6-foot-4, 315-pound redshirt junior started in two of the four games the Camels played in this truncated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burch started at right guard in a 27-26 loss at Georgia Southern in Week 1, a contest that was nationally televised on ESPN. He then followed up with another start the next week in a 43-21 loss at Coastal Carolina. The Camels then lost to Appalachian State and Wake Forest to finish with a 0-4 mark.

The two starts for Burch this fall gets him on the field for the first time in his collegiate career. He redshirted his freshman season in 2017, the first season that Campbell had joined the NCAA Division I FCS ranks.

Burch then suffered a knee injury in the spring of 2018 that derailed the next two seasons. He has one more season of eligibility left at Campbell.