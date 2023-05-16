NEBO -- Week two of the Lake James Friday Night Fishing Tournament featured a huge turnout as 47 different teams launched from Blackbear Access.

Of the 47 teams that participated, 40 of them weighed in a total. Tom and Darryl Brown came home the big winner last Friday with a weight of 15.32 pounds. That total included a tournament next largemouth that measured at 5.44 pounds. Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters placed in the top two for the second straight week with a weight of 14.71 pounds.

Third place belonged to Mike Thomas and Neil Settlemyre (12.53), weighing in more than two pounds behind the second place finish. Kelsey Minish and Jimmy Parker placed fourth at 12.05 pounds and the team of Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers rounded out the top five at 11.4 pounds.

The largest smallmouth (3.73 pounds) belonged to Mitch Davis and Paul Snider (11.17) who finish sixth on the night.

After two weeks of competition Gibson and McPeters has 195 points and enjoys a 45-point advantage Childers and Roberts. The teams of Jarred Porch and Keith Barry along with Jody Crisp and Corey Krajenke are tied for third with 140 points each. Fifth place is a three-way tie, including the Browns after scoring just 10 points in week one. They join Davis and Snider and the team of Anthony and Danny Killough at 110 points apiece.

The rest of the top-10 in points include Thomas and Settlemyre (100), Dennis Rhinehardt Jr and Mike Lockee (100) and Dale Duncan/Brian Smith with 95 points.

The Lake James Friday Night Tournament is operated by Skyline Marine located at 2678 Harmony Grove Road in Nebo. Early signups for each Friday night event are held from Tuesday to Thursday at the shop.