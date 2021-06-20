Broken hearts: Titans fall to Reagan in playoff thriller

The Titans had an immediate response in the next half-inning. Reagan pitcher Chase Humphrey grazed McDowell second baseman Logan Duncan with a pitch inside to bring Dusty Revis to the plate.

Cluskey came in to replace Humphrey, and Revis was able to work a three-ball count on the reliever. After missing a foul-ball up on the 3-0 count, Revis dropped the bat head down in the zone and tied the game 2-2 with a two-run home run to left-center.

Then after the Raiders were retired in the sixth, McDowell took its one and only lead of the night. It started with a two-out double down the right-field line by first baseman Michael Lewis. Cyrus Black was then hit by a pitch. Then, with courtesy runners Chase Coley on second and Luke Roberts at first, right fielder Ethan Hensley took a first pitch on the outside half and drove it into deep left field scoring Coley easily.

Roberts was also going to score on the play but the hard-hit ball got stuck inside of the fencing, turning the likely two-run triple into a ground-rule double, sending Roberts back to third.

“That’s baseball for you,” added Coach Smith. “Ethan comes up with a big hit that would have scored two easily if not for the ball getting stuck in the windscreen. That would have made it a two-run advantage going into the seventh.”