Broken hearts: Titans fall to Reagan in playoff thriller

A miraculous run by the McDowell Titans varsity baseball team came to an emotional end on Saturday night as the Reagan High School Raiders were clutch in the seventh inning and were able to survive past McDowell 4-3.
The loss ends a remarkable 2021 campaign for the Titans as they finished 14-2 overall in a shortened season by the NCHSAA. It also snapped a 12-game winning streak for the team going back to early May. The loss also beings to an end what has been an exciting week for the baseball community as Titan Field was the home of three rounds of playoff baseball, which was a first in the program’s history.
This matchup, especially early on, was all about pitching as McDowell put the ball in the hands of Chapel Matson, while Reagan featured a bevy of arms.
In fact, the Raiders, who have as many as four D-1 prospects on the roster, used different arms to navigate through the Titan lineup and as a result, McDowell’s batters never got to see any of the pitchers more than once.
What’s even more astounding in Reagan’s pitching depth is that none of the guys who tossed are in the top two in the Raiders’ rotation. Staff ace and projected high-round draft pick Josh Hartle didn’t throw on Saturday as a result of load management, and Carter Boyd exceeded the 100-pitch mark earlier in the week in a win against Myers Park.
In the end Reagan’s approach worked as they got two scoreless innings from starter Levi Straham, 2 2/3 innings from Chase Humphrey, one-third of an inning from Tommy Hawke and one inning each from Aiden Clusky and Zack Middleton. In fact it was Middleton who picked up the save with a scoreless seventh.
“You can’t ask for a better effort from our kids tonight,” said Titans head coach Alex Smith. “These are two really good baseball teams battling and we left everything we had out there. We pitched it well, made some good plays out in the field and made some big hits. However a couple walks cost us late and that’s the cold hard truth to it. We lost tonight to a team that is one of the best in the state. And I think for our program we showed tonight that McDowell High School belonged in that conversation as well for this year.”
Matson earned a no-decision, going six innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked six. Matson reached the pitch-count max after facing a couple batters in the seventh.
Reagan jumped up to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth, ambushing a couple of first pitches from Matson. Tommy Hawke doubled to right-center on the first pitch of the frame and then Colby Welborn doubled to the wall in left-center, scoring Hawke to make it 1-0. Welborn eventually scored on a passed ball later in the fifth for the second run.
The Titans had an immediate response in the next half-inning. Reagan pitcher Chase Humphrey grazed McDowell second baseman Logan Duncan with a pitch inside to bring Dusty Revis to the plate.
Cluskey came in to replace Humphrey, and Revis was able to work a three-ball count on the reliever. After missing a foul-ball up on the 3-0 count, Revis dropped the bat head down in the zone and tied the game 2-2 with a two-run home run to left-center.
Then after the Raiders were retired in the sixth, McDowell took its one and only lead of the night. It started with a two-out double down the right-field line by first baseman Michael Lewis. Cyrus Black was then hit by a pitch. Then, with courtesy runners Chase Coley on second and Luke Roberts at first, right fielder Ethan Hensley took a first pitch on the outside half and drove it into deep left field scoring Coley easily.
Roberts was also going to score on the play but the hard-hit ball got stuck inside of the fencing, turning the likely two-run triple into a ground-rule double, sending Roberts back to third.
“That’s baseball for you,” added Coach Smith. “Ethan comes up with a big hit that would have scored two easily if not for the ball getting stuck in the windscreen. That would have made it a two-run advantage going into the seventh.”
The play was very significant as Roberts was stranded at third, keeping it a 3-2 score. In the Raiders’ seventh, Hartle walked on a full count and that knocked Matson out of the game. Reliever Ty Smith came in and got the first out on a sacrifice bunt from Carter Boyd. He then got Austin Hawke to fly out to center for the second out.
With Smith and the Titans one out away from a trip to its first 4A Regional championship game, Reagan put together a pair of tough at-bats.
Noah Quarless forced the second walk of the inning to give the Raiders a pair on base. Then, with Nick Lundquist at the plate, both runners advanced into scoring position on a passed ball. Smith responded by getting a pair of strikes to get the count back in the Titans’ favor.
However, Lundquist ruined everything as he took Smith’s next pitch and delivered it into center field, scoring both runs and giving Reagan the lead back for the last time at 4-3.
“The two walks in the seventh came back to bite us. When you walk batters you lose games,” Smith said.
Even as devastating as the top of the seventh was for McDowell in the field. they put together one last rally attempt in the bottom half. Revis singled to left off Welborn to begin the frame. Chapel Matson then legged out a bunt single off Middleton to put the winner run on base.
With no outs and runners at first and second, Three Young got down a bunt attempt. With Josh Hartle charging in from first base, the tall lefty was able to field and throw to third on the sacrifice to get the lead runner.
Ethan Hamm then flied out to shallow center for the second out and Ben Barnes put together a lengthy at-bat before Middleton was able to strike him out on a full count, ending the game and the season.
Ty Smith took the loss in relief, allowing a run on one hit, a strikeout and a walk.
McDowell accumulated nine hits in total, with Revis going 3-for-4 and driving in two with the home run. Matson, Young, Barnes, Lewis, Hensley and Duncan added a hit apiece.
Lundquist (2-4, 2 RBI) was the only Reagan player with multiple hits with Tommy Hawke, Austin Hawke and Colby Welborn getting one hit apiece.
Coach Smith and his team received a standing ovation from the large crowd after both teams and coaches met on the field post-game. The local crowd increased with each game during the week to the point that additional temporary seating was added to the field prior to Saturday’s third round game.
“I want to thank everyone who came out and supported us this week,” said Smith. “We have a pretty good baseball community in McDowell County and I hope this group has given them a lot of be proud of this week.”
Saturday night ended the career of six talented seniors that have given so much to the baseball program. The majority of those six have been three-year varsity starters and they took the mentality set by those before them to elevate themselves and the program as a whole.
“Our seniors came in and followed the lead of some guys in front of them and they didn’t change that culture at all,” said Smith. “They knew it was important to be there every day, to be at school every day, to be in athletic PE and to be in the weight room. They knew what it took to work hard and get better and the result showed on the baseball field.”