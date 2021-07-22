Bringing it all back home: MHS to celebrate 50 years of athletics - and more

McDowell High School officially turns 50 years old this year, and the athletic department wants to mark the occasion with a tribute that reaches back the last half-century and well beyond.
McDowell is planning to host a weekend-long celebration to coincide with homecoming (Oct. 8), which will include a banquet, athletic hall of fame induction ceremony, and special recognition for some of the county’s greatest athletes, coaches and supporters from both the MHS and pre-McDowell-High era.
The event is the brainchild of Lady Titans head volleyball coach Jessica Finley, herself a former standout player who returned to coach at her alma mater. Finley said she hopes commemorating past glories can spark new interest in the school’s athletic programs.
“We want to bring the event to the community as a way to bring the community and athletics back together,” said Finley. “The camaraderie between both needs to be brought back. As an athlete who went here and is now back working here, I can remember going out in the community and people knew I played here and knew we had a game that night, and we need to get back into that.”
Finley initially saw the venture as a straightforward 50th-anniversary occasion for the high school, which was incorporated in 1971 from the six community high schools (Marion, Old Fort, Glenwood, North Cove, Pleasant Gardens and Nebo) that had existed before. But when she and Athletics Director Joe Cash started brainstorming, the event took another direction.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Cash, a longtime assistant basketball and football coach who also starred in both sports as a student-athlete in the 1980s. “She brought the idea to me. I was a little skeptical at first, but the more she talked, the more excited I got. At first, it was just McDowell High School. But I was like, OK, that’s good, but we need to include everybody.”
Everybody, in this case, means the county’s former high schools, along with Hudgins High (later Mountain View), which served the African-American community prior to integration. It also includes those who coached at the middle school (junior high) and youth league levels, as well as people who went onto greater athletic success after moving away from the county.
The school's athletic history after consolidation is fairly well-chronicled, and MHS established its athletic hall of fame in 2010. But sports figures and teams from earlier decades haven't been recognized as prolifically.
“I want to see this event come to life and have a dinner and a reunion for many generations past,” said Finley. “We want to do it around homecoming and bring all those people back.”
The event is still taking shape, but Finley envisions, among other things, a slide show of old sports photos and tables full of historic memorabilia for folks to see. She also hopes to add several keynote speakers.
In order to accomplish the feat, Finley and Cash said the school needs help from the community at large. A recent meeting that included a cross-section of the local sports community produced some auspicious names from the past who deserve to be honored, but anyone with a suggestion is asked to contact the school.
“My fear is that we’re going to leave somebody out,” Cash said.
“Which is why we need to reach out to as many people as possible,” Finley interjected.
Anyone with an idea or suggestion for honorees at the celebration is asked to email joe.cash@mcdowell.k12.nc.us or jessica.finley@mcdowell.k12.nc.us.