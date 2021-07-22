Bringing it all back home: MHS to celebrate 50 years of athletics - and more

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Cash, a longtime assistant basketball and football coach who also starred in both sports as a student-athlete in the 1980s. “She brought the idea to me. I was a little skeptical at first, but the more she talked, the more excited I got. At first, it was just McDowell High School. But I was like, OK, that’s good, but we need to include everybody.”

Everybody, in this case, means the county’s former high schools, along with Hudgins High (later Mountain View), which served the African-American community prior to integration. It also includes those who coached at the middle school (junior high) and youth league levels, as well as people who went onto greater athletic success after moving away from the county.

The school's athletic history after consolidation is fairly well-chronicled, and MHS established its athletic hall of fame in 2010. But sports figures and teams from earlier decades haven't been recognized as prolifically.

“I want to see this event come to life and have a dinner and a reunion for many generations past,” said Finley. “We want to do it around homecoming and bring all those people back.”