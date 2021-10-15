Breakthrough: Lady Titans pick up first victory of season

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team snapped its season-long losing streak of 13 matches on Thursday night, winning a five-game thriller at home against Erwin on senior night.

The win ends what has been a rough stretch for the Lady Titans as they had been shut out in three straight matches prior and had a streak of 12 consecutive lost sets broken. McDowell was quickly down 2-0 to the Lady Warriors on Thursday, but rallied with wins in the last three sets.

Kelsy McPeters, Katie Davis (11 digs) and Gracie Rice (9 digs) distributed six kills each in the victory. Aubrey Harris had five kills. Hunter Wiseman finished with four kills, Miranda Wall spiked two and Mollie Gossett had one kill.

Addie Brown recorded 16 digs. Landry Kazee added seven digs and Emily Crisp finished with three digs to give McDowell a great defensive effort late in the contest.

The win ties McDowell with Erwin for sixth in the league standings with two road matches left in the season. The first is Tuesday at A.C. Reynolds, followed with a rescheduled match at Enka on Wednesday.