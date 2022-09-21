Breaking through: Lady Titans garner first league win of season

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team recorded its first Mountain 3A/4A Conference win on Tuesday night, sweeping the Erwin Lady Warriors 3-0.

McDowell (2-7 overall, 1-4 MC3A/4A) came out and dominated the first two games, winning 25-14 in the first and 25-15 in the second.

In that second set, Erwin stayed, close trailing 15-13, but an impressive run of 10-2 by the Lady Titans put things away. Gracie Rice (16 digs) had three service aces in that set during a string of eight consecutive service points.

The Lady Warriors held their only advantage of the night during the third set when they were up 12-7. But the Lady Titans erased that deficit, tying the score at 18-18 and then squeezing out a 25-22 mark to win the match.

Abby Wyatt (9 kills, 8 digs), Kensly Stewart (8 kills, 2 blocks) and Miranda Wall (5 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs) provided a potent attack on the corners. Stewart had five of her eight kills in the first set.

Sage Patterson (6 digs, 2 assists) finished with three kills. Clara McCartha had a pair of kills at middle hitter. Kennedy Dobson, Alyssa Carter and Emily Crisp contributed with one kill apiece in the match.

Addie Brown recorded 19 digs at libero and Addie Station had five assists.

McDowell will host conference leader A.C. Reynolds (8-3, 5-0) on Thursday.