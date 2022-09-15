Brand-new season: Titans open Mountain 3A/4A Conference play at T.C. Roberson

Stopping the T.C. Roberson Rams was a fairly straightforward proposition last year: Keep quarterback Kam White from killing you with his legs and you’ll be fine.

The McDowell Titans did just that, holding White to just 54 yards on 16 carries, and the result was a solid, 16-6 win over the Rams, the Titans’ first in 11 tries against Roberson.

But things won’t be that simple when the two teams meet in Asheville tonight (7 p.m. kickoff) in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener for both squads.

Roberson (2-1) is much more versatile on offense, with several threats emerging in head coach J.D. Dinwiddie’s flexbone. McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer said the Titans (3-1) must be ready to play assignment football.

“They’ve got some kids that are scary running the football,” said Brewer. “They’re in the second year with the flexbone, and they’re a lot more diverse this year than they were a year ago.

“They do a lot of things to keep you off-balance. They’ll hit you with toss sweep and they’ll hit you with jet, and then they’ll run the veer at you. If the linebackers are too concerned about them getting outside of us and don’t close down on him, the quarterback will pull the ball and he’ll be off to the races. We have to keep him hemmed in. It’s a tough offense to defend.”

White is gone, but junior Lex Dinwiddie, the coach’s son, has stepped in at quarterback and runs the offense well, Brewer said. Dinwiddie (5-10, 180), a junior, leads the team in rushing with 160 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

But he is one of five Rams with at least 100 yards rushing on the season. Fullback Devon Hollis (6-1, 205) has rushed for 150 yards, and sophomore Zeb Swangim has 116 yards and a score on 15 carries. The Rams have only thrown it 14 times all season, completing nine passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Brewer said Roberson is much improved up front. Linebacker Cohen Bohanon (5-10, 160) is the leading tackler with 33 stops, but all-conference linebacker Reno Jeter (5-10, 208) is the focal point of Roberson’s defense. Jeter has made 29 tackles, including three for losses.

“They’re a lot better on defense,” said Brewer. “They look a lot better up front. This will be a tough one for us.”

As good as the Rams have been offensively, the Titans have been even better to this point.

McDowell is coming off a 46-21 win over Avery last Friday in the nonconference finale. The Titans rolled up 434 yards of offense in the win, with a season-high 358 on the ground. They did it despite the absence of senior running back Blake Boswell (41 carries, 336 yards, 4TDs), who missed the game with a foot injury and will not play tonight.

Sophomore running back Josh Ellis filled in supremely well, going for 204 yards on 23 carries, and taking over the team lead for the season with 517 yards and two scores on 68 attempts.

“We’re still going to be without Boz,” said Brewer. “The doctors say he should be able to come back after the bye week (Sept. 23). “But Josh really picked it up last week. He got his hundred (yards) and Blake’s hundred, too.”

Ellis got plenty of help from sophomore wing back Hayden Haynes, who ran for a season-high 66 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Haynes’ punishing running style contrasts well with Ellis’s quickness.

“Hayden ran like a bull,” said Brewer. “He reminds me of an old-school fullback.”

Quarterback Ricky Carr has been solid, going 25-for-43 passing for 297 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He is also the team’s third-leading rusher with 123 yards and a team-high five TDs on 36 carries.

As a team, the Titans are averaging a healthy 379.3 yards per game behind an offensive line that seems to get better and more cohesive every week.

Defensively, McDowell has given up a stingy 251 yards per contest and is plus-2 in turnover margin.

The Titans have five different players with at least 23 tackles. Defensive end Dawson Bartlett and linebacker Haynes are tied for the team lead with 25 apiece. Ellis has made 24 stops, and defensive backs Majesty Summey and Devyn Cash have 23 each. Both Summey and Cash had picks in the win over Avery.

But Brewer said the nonconference season is history, and all the Mountain 3A/4A Conference teams are starting with clean slates tonight.

Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Conf. Overall A.C. Reynolds (4A) 0-0 3-1 McDowell (4A) 0-0 3-1 Asheville (4A) 0-0 2-1 T.C. Roberson (4A) 0-0 2-1 Erwin (3A) 0-0 2-2 Enka (3A) 0-0 1-1 North Buncombe (3A) 0-0 0-4 Friday, Sept. 9 McDowell 46, Avery 21 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 37, A.C. Reynolds 28 Erwin 32, Brevard 27 East Henderson 28, North Buncombe 24 Friday, Sept. 16 McDowell at T.C. Roberson North Buncombe at A.C. Reynolds Asheville at North Davidson Enka at Erwin Friday, Sept. 23 A.C. Reynolds at Enka Erwin at Asheville T.C. Roberson at North Buncombe

“This is a whole new season,” said the fourth-year head coach. “Everybody is back to 0-0. That’s what I told the kids. This is what it’s all about.”

Elsewhere in the league, North Buncombe is at A.C. Reynolds and Enka visits Erwin. Asheville High plays a nonconference game at North Davidson.