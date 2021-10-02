Bouncing back big time: Titans hammer Blackhawks in 53-13 win

WEAVERVILLE -- It seems like in recent history that nothing comes easy for the McDowell Titans.

That changed in a big way on Friday night, as the Titans ruined North Buncombe’s homecoming with a thoroughly dominating 53-13 win, bouncing back in a big way from last week’s nonconference loss to Chase.

It took all of about 30 seconds of game time to see which way the pendulum was going to swing as McDowell (4-1 overall, 2-0 The Mountain 3A/4A) scored the first 16 points of the game and never took the foot off the gas.

The winless Blackhawks (0-5, 0-3) scored one time late in the first quarter and had the chance to crawl back in the contest, but 30 unanswered points the rest of the half by the Titans salted this one away pretty early.

For a program that has been on the opposite end of the spectrum before, third-year head coach Darrell Brewer was appreciative of being the aggressor on this night.

“That’s the first one we have had like that since I’ve been here,” said Brewer. “You could sense that everyone was relaxed and ready to go, and I thought the boys really played hard.”