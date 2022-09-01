Bounce-back time? Titans shake off Mitchell loss, travel to East Rutherford

When previewing an early season, nonconference football game, it’s customary to mention how the opponent fared the previous year.

That isn’t possible this week.

The McDowell Titans (1-1) travel to Bostic tonight (7:30 kickoff) for their first meeting in a decade with the East Rutherford Cavaliers (0-2). Faced with dwindling numbers thanks to a spate of offseason transfers last year, the Cavaliers were forced to scrap the 2021 varsity season.

It was a wildly anomalous instance for the Cavaliers, who have a history of putting conference and state championship contenders on the field at times over the years. But Titans head coach Darrell Brewer said East Rutherford may be well on its way back to prominence.

“They have great speed,” said Brewer, whose team fell 34-16 to the Mitchell Mountaineers last Friday in the home opener. “They’ve got a running back who can stroll, and they’ve got two wide receivers that can run really well. They’ve got about three kids that can score every time they touch the ball.”

So far, the Cavaliers have struggled to put that speed to good use. East is coming off a 56-14 loss to Tuscola last Friday. West Henderson blanked the Cavs 55-0 in the season opener.

East will be facing a Titan team coming off a veritable street-fight of a football game last week against Mitchell. The game was much closer than the final score would seem to indicate — McDowell was plagued by turnovers and penalties in the first half and still trailed just 14-7 at the break — and play in the trenches was brutal.

“It was pretty physical for both teams,” said Brewer.

The game likely cost the Mountaineers a couple of starters in their game against Watauga this week, and it cost the Titans a vital performer on both sides of the ball as well. Junior Colby Carr, a starter at offensive guard and middle linebacker, suffered a concussion against Mitchell and didn’t play in the second half. Carr is out for tonight under concussion protocol. Brewer said the Titans hope to get Carr back for next week’s game.

Junior Kane Carpenter will get the nod at guard in place of Carr, and fellow junior Cade Helms will start at linebacker.

“It’s like we talked about earlier in the year. The numbers game is tough for us right now,” said Brewer. “Any time we lose anybody it hurts us, and this hurts us on both sides of the ball.”

But Carr was the only casualty from last Friday’s game, and Brewer said he’s happy with the way the team has rebounded from the tough loss against the defending state 1A runner-up.

“These kids always come back ready to go on Monday,” said the fourth-year head coach. “Every week is a new week and they’re ready to go. We just have to keep getting better.”

Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Conf. Overall A.C. Reynolds (4A) 0-0 2-0 Asheville (3A) 0-0 1-1 McDowell (4A) 0-0 1-1 Erwin (3A) 0-0 1-1 T.C. Roberson (4A) 0-0 1-1 Enka (3A) 0-0 0-1 North Buncombe (3A) 0-0 0-2 Friday, August 26 Mitchell 34, McDowell 16 A.C. Reynolds 45, Shelby 21 Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0 Pisgah 14, Enka 7 Erwin 56, Mountain Heritage 30 Madison 14, North Buncombe 0 T.C. Roberson 12, Ashbrook 0 Friday, Sept. 2 McDowell at East Rutherford A.C. Reynolds at Alexander Central Brevard at Asheville Rosman at Enka Tuscola at Erwin Andrews at North Buncombe Smoky Mountain at T.C. Roberson Friday, Sept. 9 Avery at McDowell A.C. Reynolds at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Erwin at Brevard North Buncombe at East Henderson

Not surprisingly, Brewer said the Titans’ ability to sustain drives will be crucial against the Cavaliers, and so far, McDowell has been able to move the ball effectively and stay on schedule. The Titans average 6 yards per carry and have completed 63% of their passes. McDowell is averaging an outstanding 8.3 yards on first down, and has converted 7 of 15 third downs and 2 of 5 fourth downs.

“The longer we can keep the ball, the better it is for us,” said Brewer. “If we have it, they can’t score with it. If we can keep it, that changes the whole game for us.”

NOTES: The two teams last met in 20212, a 28-7 McDowell win…East holds a 14-4 edge in the all-time series…Former Titans assistant coach Turner Kincaid is now an assistant for the Cavs.