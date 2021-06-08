Blue (and silver) Monday: Titans win first conference baseball championship since 2002

Monday night’s battle wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing victory ever, but it was sufficient, as McDowell jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first and was able to hold the Red Tornadoes within arm’s length the entire way.

Hickory did even the score back up with a five-run second inning, but the Titans were not going to let the opportunity slip away as they put up eight combined runs in innings three, four and five to regain control.

The offense helped support the pitching staff as a trio of Titans logged innings. Chapel Matson earned his fourth win of the season, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing three earned runs on five hits. Matson struck out four and walked five batters. He threw 106 pitches.

“The pace of the game I thought dictated how things went overall,” said Smith. “Chapel didn’t have his best game on the mound, especially with the one inning where Hickory put together some hits and some walks. Plus, Hickory struggled to throw strikes and it resulted in some long, drawn-out innings. I think from a pitching aspect that makes it harder to get in a rhythm.”

The vast majority of the damage came in the second when Hickory belted out four hits in the frame. That, along with back-to-back walks by Matson, resulted in a crooked number.