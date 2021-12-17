Bitter loss: Titans fall short against unbeaten Spartans in overtime battle

If the frustration scale goes from 1-10, this one was an 11 for the McDowell Titans.
The Titans, seeking their first win of the season, had unbeaten South Caldwell on the ropes, but the Spartans pulled away in overtime for a 75-68 win at Titan Gym Friday.
McDowell (0-4) led for all but 2:01 of regulation against one of the best South Caldwell teams in recent memory. When the Spartans (6-0) edged in front with fewer than 10 seconds to go, the Titans got a buzzer-beating bank-shot from Jeremiah Ellis to send the game into overtime at 64-64.
But McDowell couldn’t keep pace in the extra period; South scored the first seven points of OT and held on the rest of the way.
The Titans, who scored the first nine points of the game and led by as many as 13 late in the second period, put four starters in double figures, made 10 3-pointers and turned it over just 11 times all night. They also tied the much-taller Spartans with 33 rebounds apiece, and held a 14-13 edge on the offensive glass.
But it wasn’t enough against South Caldwell, who got a remarkable 33-point performance from reserve guard Jordan Bentley, who went 11-of-21 from 3-point range against McDowell’s zone. Trey Ramsey, a 6-foot-8 senior forward and defending Northwestern Conference Player of the Year, added 20 points and pulled 10 boards. Hickory transfer Nick Everhart, a 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, had eight points and seven boards.
“I told the guys after the game, I’m about as frustrated as I’ve ever been as a coach,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “But I’m frustrated because I love them so much and they’ve worked so hard, and I wanted them to win that game. I thought they played well enough and hard enough to win that game. My frustration is not with them – my frustration is because I wanted them to win so badly because I felt they deserved it. They’ve been working so hard and they want to win so badly. I could not be prouder of a group of kids for how hard they play.”
The senior trio of Mason Lamb, Jandon Robbins and Josh Smith led the way for McDowell.
Lamb (5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3-of-5 3-pointers) and Robbins (3 assists, 3 steals, 5-of-10 3-pointers) tossed in 17 apiece, while Smith (7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) added 14. Sophomore point guard David Olivo added 11, and Ellis (7 points) pulled a team-high 10 boards.
Robbins hit all five of his triples in a wildly entertaining first half that saw the two teams combine for 13 3-pointers and only 10 turnovers.
McDowell led 40-27 late in the second quarter before South scored the final four points to go into the locker room down 40-31. The Titans’ lead would have almost certainly been more substantial if Bentley hadn’t shot an unconscious 6-of-9 from deep in the opening half.
“We had to make the decision to zone them and keep them from throwing it into the middle into Ramsey and Everhart, who are really good high school players,” said Franklin. “As a result of that, we lost No. 22 (Bentley) too many times, and he shot the lights out. We made the decision early. We couldn’t just allow them to score at 2 feet.”
South Caldwell hung around throughout the second half, and finally went ahead 57-56 on a Bentley 3 with 3:25 to go.
From there, it was a dogfight. Lamb’s clutch 3-pointer off a Smith assist tied it at 62-62 with 28 seconds to go. But South got the ball inside to Ramsey, who scored in the paint to put the Spartans back in front inside 10 seconds to go.
But Ellis answered with his last-second heroics, tying the game at the buzzer. The fun was short-lived.
None of Bentley’s 3-pointers was any bigger than the one he hit on the opening possession of overtime. McDowell turned it over on the other end, and South Caldwell managed to burn clock effectively against the Titans’ half-court zone trap.
McDowell couldn’t come up with any deflections out of the trap, and seconds after Franklin switched to man, South pumped the ball into Ramsey down low, and he scored for a five-point lead, effectively sealing the outcome.
Despite the loss, Franklin said there were plenty of positives for his team.
“You take a lot of positives away from it," he said. "Up to this point, and it’s only four games, but that’s obviously the most complete game we’ve played from start to finish.
“Our three senior leaders really did some big things, and I thought Jeremiah showed glimpses of how good he can be. Kaiden Compton came in and did some stuff. Jeryah (Cash) came in and added some high energy. David Olivo, Marshall (Lamb) and Jackson Marsh all came in a made plays for us.
“Against a team whose two best players are two big kids who are really tough on the boards, I thought our kids fought and battled and held their own.
The Titans have a busy week leading up to Christmas. McDowell hosts Madison Monday night before travelling to Watauga Tuesday and Asheville High Thursday.
NOTE: The Lady Titans' varsity game with South Caldwell was postponed due to a positive COVID test.
South Caldwell (75) Colton Smith 1-4 3-4 5, Kaleb Icenhour 0-4 0-2 0, Kaleb Reese 2-10 0-1 5, Nick Everhart 3-5 2-3, Trey Ramsey 7-9 6-6 20, Jordan Bentley 11-21 0-2 33, Tyler Eggers 1-1 2-2 4. Totals: 25-54 13-20 75.
McDowell (68) Mason Lamb 6-10 2-2 17, Josh Smith 7-16 0-1 14, Jeremiah Ellis 2-5 3-8 7, Jandon Robbins 6-11 0-0 17, David Olivo 4-9 1-2 11, Marshall Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, Ethan Hensley 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Jeryah Cash 0-6 0-2 0, Kaiden Compton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 26-62 6-15 68.
South Caldwell 14 17 15 18 11 – 75
McDowell 18 22 07 17 04 – 68
Rebounds: SC (33) MHS (33) Rebound leaders: SC (Ramsey 10) MHS (Ellis 10, Smith 7) 3-point goals: SC (12-33) MHS (10-24) SC (Smith 0-3, Icenhour 0-4, Reese 1-5, Bentley 11-21) MHS (Olivo 2-5, Robbins 5-10, Mas. Lamb 3-5, Smith 0-2, Mar. Lamb, Cash 0-1) McDowell assist leaders: (Mas. Lamb, Smith 4) McDowell steals leaders: (Robbins 3, Smith, Cash 2) Turnovers: SC (15) MHS (11) Fouled out: SC (Everhart :40—OT) MHS (Olivo :09—OT)