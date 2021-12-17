Bitter loss: Titans fall short against unbeaten Spartans in overtime battle

“We had to make the decision to zone them and keep them from throwing it into the middle into Ramsey and Everhart, who are really good high school players,” said Franklin. “As a result of that, we lost No. 22 (Bentley) too many times, and he shot the lights out. We made the decision early. We couldn’t just allow them to score at 2 feet.”

South Caldwell hung around throughout the second half, and finally went ahead 57-56 on a Bentley 3 with 3:25 to go.

From there, it was a dogfight. Lamb’s clutch 3-pointer off a Smith assist tied it at 62-62 with 28 seconds to go. But South got the ball inside to Ramsey, who scored in the paint to put the Spartans back in front inside 10 seconds to go.

But Ellis answered with his last-second heroics, tying the game at the buzzer. The fun was short-lived.

None of Bentley’s 3-pointers was any bigger than the one he hit on the opening possession of overtime. McDowell turned it over on the other end, and South Caldwell managed to burn clock effectively against the Titans’ half-court zone trap.