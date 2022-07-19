Big winners: McDowell Juniors capture Little League state championship

A little bit of history and a whole lot of excitement filled Maple Leaf Sports Complex on Monday night as the McDowell County Junior League All-Stars took home the 2022 North Carolina Junior League State Championship, beating the East Chatham All-Stars 7-3.

Monday’s feat gives McDowell County Little League its first state champion in program history. The Junior All-Stars will now advance to the Southeast Regionals in Broadway, Virginia, on Friday, Aug. 5.

Both squads were familiar with each other over the course of the tournament as they faced off three times in as many days. East Chatham dropped an 8-7 contest to McDowell on Saturday. The next day, facing elimination, East edged past the Dillworth All-Stars and then turned around to out-slug McDowell 14-12 to force the rubber game.

McDowell through the first two days saved its top pitcher, A.J. Mackey, from going on the mound. So, in Monday’s finale, Mackey took the bump and was efficient, tossing six shutout innings before reaching the pitch limit. Mackey allowed three hits, recording nine strikeouts and walking three batters.

McDowell scattered its offense throughout the game.

A one-run first inning started with a basehit from shortstop Danny Brown. A hit by Jacoby Dale along with walks to Mackey and Hayden Shelton put McDowell in front.

Two more runs scored in the fourth, two in the fifth and McDowell added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Brown’s second hit of the game was a two-run double in the fourth.

Chatham pitching allowed a combined four walks and one hit by pitch in the fifth. One of the runs in the frame crossed on a walk, and then, with two outs, Brown ripped his second extra-base hit and third overall, making it 4-0.

Hayden Shelton hit a solo home run to left in the sixth, and another bases-loaded walk accounted for the seventh run.

Chatham finally broke the shutout bid in their last at bat in the seventh.

They scored three times off relief pitcher Tanner Furr. Chatham brought nine players to the plate in the last half inning and had the bases loaded, but Furr struck out Jax Young with a curveball to clinch the title.

McDowell catcher Zeb Street had two hits and infielder Levi Boone had one hit to account for the rest of the eight hits in total.

For the entire tournament, Brown finished 4-for-8, with three of those hits going for extra bases. Mackey ripped a home run in his first at bat in the tournament opener. After that plate appearance, teams became quite selective at the plate, walking Mackey four times in his final nine plate appearances. Second baseman Reid Waugh was also productive at the plate, going 3-for-7 with four runs scored.

McDowell will begin Regional play on Friday, Aug. 5, playing West Virginia at 3 p.m. The Southeast Region, hosted by Broadway, Virginia, will be played at Broadway High School.