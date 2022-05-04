 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big win: Lady Titans beat Erwin 9-2 in key conference matchup

  • Updated
  • 0

It was senior night at Titan Field on Tuesday and the McDowell Lady Titans could have easily let the moment overtake the importance of the game at hand.

McDowell, scoring early and often, took care of its seniors and business between the lines, beating the Erwin Lady Warriors 9-2.

The Lady Titans jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings of play and progressively added on through the contest. Erwin was able to scratch across two runs in the top of the sixth, putting just a small blemish on what was a good night overall.

McDowell (13-8 overall, 7-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) had eight hits in total, with three of them coming from the two lone seniors on the roster. Infielder Logan Lilly was 2-for-3, scoring both times, and utility player Kylie Mikula added a hit in three at-bats.

Abby Wyatt (1-for-4, 2RBIs), Emma Washburn (1-for-3, triple), Maris Suttles (1-for-3, triple, RBI) and Miranda Wall (2-for-3, R) also had hits in the game.

People are also reading…

Sage Young took the complete-game victory on the bump, allowing two earned runs on four hits. She recorded four strikeouts and walked a pair.

Tuesday’s victory sets up an important showdown with A.C. Reynolds on Thursday. The contest, originally scheduled for Friday, is being moved up a day to avoid forecasted inclement weather across the region.

Both McDowell and Reynolds (11-7) are tied for second place at 7-4 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. The winner of Thursday’s showdown will receive the league’s 4A classification automatic bid for the state playoffs and a first-round home game. Both teams also have a favorable record and state RPI ranking to be in the mix for an at-large bid.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayfield: Browns 'disrespected,' deceived him about future

Mayfield: Browns 'disrespected,' deceived him about future

Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson. Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland’s quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with Houston, said the team was not upfront with him. Mayfield said he feels “disrespected 100 percent” because the team told him one thing and did another. Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a shoulder injury. He's currently on Cleveland's roster as the Browns try to work out a trade. 

Browns agree with QB Dobbs, S Harrison on 1-year contracts

Browns agree with QB Dobbs, S Harrison on 1-year contracts

The Cleveland Browns added another quarterback as they try to figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield. The team agreed to a one-year contract with backup QB Josh Dobbs, a deal that was tweeted by his agent and confirmed by a person familiar with the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Earlier, the Browns agreed to re-sign safety Ronnie Harrison to a on-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told AP. The Browns were in the market for another quarterback after Nick Mullens, who made one start for them last season, signed as a free agent with the Raiders. Mayfield is still on Cleveland's roster while the Browns try to find a trade partner for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Ravens agree to deal keeping LB Josh Bynes in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with linebacker Josh Bynes. The Ravens announced the deal but did not release terms. The 32-year-old Bynes started 12 games for Baltimore last season and had two sacks. That was the start of a third stint with the Ravens for Bynes. He played his first three seasons for Baltimore, then went to Detroit in 2014. He played a couple of seasons for Arizona in 2017 and 2018 before returning to the Ravens for one season. He then played for Cincinnati in 2020 before returning to Baltimore again.

Ravens bringing back DL Calais Campbell on 2-year deal

Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old defensive lineman played the past two seasons with Baltimore as well. Campbell started 14 games last season and finished with 1 1/2 sacks. He has 93 1/2 sacks in 14 NFL seasons with the Cardinals, Jaguars and Ravens. Campbell has appeared in 213 games in his career, with 194 starts. The Ravens acquired him in a trade with Jacksonville in 2020.

RB Giovani Bernard re-signs with Buccaneers for 1 year

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their depth at running back by re-signing free agent Giovani Bernard to a one-year, $1.12 million contract. The 30-year-old who spent the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals initially joined the Bucs as a free agent in 2021, when injuries limited him to 12 games during the regular season. The signing announced Friday means three of the team’s top four running backs from a year ago will return. Bernard only had 58 yards rushing last season, but had a bigger impact in the passing game with 23 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color