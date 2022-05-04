Big win: Lady Titans beat Erwin 9-2 in key conference matchup

It was senior night at Titan Field on Tuesday and the McDowell Lady Titans could have easily let the moment overtake the importance of the game at hand.

McDowell, scoring early and often, took care of its seniors and business between the lines, beating the Erwin Lady Warriors 9-2.

The Lady Titans jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings of play and progressively added on through the contest. Erwin was able to scratch across two runs in the top of the sixth, putting just a small blemish on what was a good night overall.

McDowell (13-8 overall, 7-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) had eight hits in total, with three of them coming from the two lone seniors on the roster. Infielder Logan Lilly was 2-for-3, scoring both times, and utility player Kylie Mikula added a hit in three at-bats.

Abby Wyatt (1-for-4, 2RBIs), Emma Washburn (1-for-3, triple), Maris Suttles (1-for-3, triple, RBI) and Miranda Wall (2-for-3, R) also had hits in the game.

Sage Young took the complete-game victory on the bump, allowing two earned runs on four hits. She recorded four strikeouts and walked a pair.

Tuesday’s victory sets up an important showdown with A.C. Reynolds on Thursday. The contest, originally scheduled for Friday, is being moved up a day to avoid forecasted inclement weather across the region.

Both McDowell and Reynolds (11-7) are tied for second place at 7-4 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. The winner of Thursday’s showdown will receive the league’s 4A classification automatic bid for the state playoffs and a first-round home game. Both teams also have a favorable record and state RPI ranking to be in the mix for an at-large bid.