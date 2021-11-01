 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big-time matchup: West wraps up middle school title with win over East
0 comments

Big-time matchup: West wraps up middle school title with win over East

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The West McDowell Middle School Spartans wrapped up their second Foothills Conference football championship in the last three years last week with a 22-14 win over cross-town rivals East McDowell. West finished undefeated, while the Trojans also had a solid season, placing third in the conference. Photographer Josh Davis was on hand when the two teams battled at McDowell High last Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics