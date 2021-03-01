 Skip to main content
Big ticket: MHS can admit 2,250 for home home opener Friday
  • Updated
The McDowell Titan sideline reacts after a touchdown during last Saturday's season opening win at Hickory. New state rules regarding stadium occupancy will allow MHS to sell tickets for this Friday's home opener against St. Stephens.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

McDowell High School announced on Monday afternoon an online ticket sales plan that will allow a limited number of fans into home football games this season, including both varsity and junior varsity games that will be played at Titan Stadium this week.

Ticket sales began on Monday for the Thursday junior varsity home game against Polk County, as well as Friday’s varsity home opener against Saint Stephens. Game times for all jayvee games are at 6:30 p.m. each Thursday with 7 p.m. Friday night varsity kickoffs.

Due to recent relaxation of COVID-19 related mandates for outdoor venues, football fields such as Titan Stadium are now allowed to hold 30% capacity for spectators. Current mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols are required while spectators are in the stadium. Limited concession sales will take place at all home games this season.

A total of around 2,250 tickets will be available online weekly on a first-come, first-served basis for spectators. Ticket prices for all games are $6. Pre-sale tickets must be purchased up to two hours prior to kickoff for each game.

To purchase tickets, visit a link of the McDowell High School Website:

https://www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us/mhs/families/athletic-ticket-info. The same link can also be found on various McDowell High and McDowell athletics related social media accounts.

