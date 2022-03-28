Big numbers: Lady Titans' offense comes alive in wins over Watauga, Enka

A little bit of hitting and a little help from the opposing team’s defense equals a big ol’ hot mess.

That was the recipe on Friday night as the McDowell Lady Titans ran past the Enka Sugar Jets 12-2 in five innings.

McDowell (7-3 overall, 3-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) had a good night at the plate, belting out 10 hits, and combined with four Enka errors, things got out of hand in a hurry.

After picking up a pair of runs to jump ahead 2-1, the Lady Titans sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second, scoring seven times. In that same frame, the usually solid Sugar Jets defense committed three errors. Add in a wild pitch and the basepaths turned into a merry-go-round.

It all started with a one-out infield single from Karlie Kemper. After beating out the throw at first, Kemper then raced to second as Enka left the base uncovered. Kirstin Kemper then reached on an error out in shallow left field, putting runners at second and third. That was followed by a two-run single to right by Abby Wyatt that put McDowell ahead 4-1. Emma Washburn then reached on an infield error to make it 5-1.

The rest of the inning included another basehit, this one from Sage Young; an RBI-single to left by Miranda Wall; a basehit from Gracie Rice; and then an RBI hit from Logan Lilly, expanding the lead to 9-1.

The Sugar Jets scored once in the top of the fourth and had prospects for a much bigger inning, but it was cut short on an obstruction play at home plate, ending that half-inning.

McDowell then added back a run in the fourth and placed across two more on the bottom of the fifth, kicking in the 10-run rule.

Kirsten Kemper singled, Wyatt reached on an error, Washburn singled in Kemper and then Young ripped an RBI hit to center with out, one scoring Wyatt and terminating the game.

Young tossed all five innings, allowing two runs on 10 hits and striking out a pair. Enka had its opportunities as there were multiple runners stranded on base in all five innings, 10 of them in total.

McDowell 17, Watauga 0 (Wednesday)

Wednesday afternoon in non-conference play, the McDowell Lady Titans had few worries against the Watauga Pioneers, routing them by a 17-0 score.

A five-run first inning set the tone on Wednesday and that was followed by one more in the second and three in the third. Then, after a seven-run fourth inning, the Lady Titans were in perfect position to kick in the 10-run rule for the second consecutive game.

Kirstin Kemper belted three hits against the Pioneers, one of them a triple. Abby Wyatt was 2-for-3 including a triple and three runs scored. Maris Suttles (double, 3R) Hannah Killough (2R) Emma Washburn, Sage Young, Karlie Kemper (2-for-2, double) and Miranda Wall had two hits apiece.

With the victory, McDowell has scored in double figures in four of its seven wins so far this season.

The Lady Titans are on the road this week, visiting Asheville on Tuesday and then Erwin Thursday.