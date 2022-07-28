Big League Camp to host Legion championships

Fast-pitch softball fans will be in hog heaven for the next week or so at Big League Camp at Lake James.
Big League is hosting the North Carolina American Legion Junior State Championship Tournament, starting today (Friday) and running through Sunday evening. The camp is also hosting the Senior State Championship, which begins Monday and wraps up Wednesday.
Eleven teams from across the state, including McDowell’s own Post 56 squad, will compete in the junior tournament. There will be 20 games in all, with the championship game set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
The first games of the junior tournament begin at 11:30 a.m. today. There will be an opening ceremony with a parade of all the tournament teams with the American Legion color guard, followed by the national anthem.
The festivities will continue Friday evening with guest speakers, a home run derby and an all-star game.
Saturday’s fun will include a 19-foot inflatable water slide, Pelicans snow cones and a variety of food options.
McDowell’s juniors will play at 11:30 a.m. today on Field 2 against Burke County Post 21. The winner advances to play Davidson Post 8 at 1:30 p.m. The loser of the first-round matchup between McDowell and Burke will play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the loser’s bracket.