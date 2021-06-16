Big inning lifts Titans: McDowell tops Olympic 5-1, moves onto second round of playoffs

Whether in the regular season or in postseason, the McDowell Titans know that when the opportunity exists, they had better jump on it.

They jumped all over it Tuesday night.

The Titans, with the help of a big, fifth-inning rally, survived the opening round of the State 4A Playoffs, beating Olympic High School 5-1 at Titan Field.

McDowell improved to 13-1 and extended its current winning streak to 11 games. Tuesday’s victory was the first playoff win for the program since 2013.

Opening-round games can be some of the toughest to decipher in many ways as both teams typically throw their staff aces, and for the first half of the game, pitching dominated.

Olympic (9-6), despite mustering just one hit off McDowell pitching on the night, was ahead 1-0 thanks to some aggressive base running.

That lone hit was a leadoff single to left by Jason Hernandez in the third off Titan starter Chapel Matson. Charlie Warnke then laid down a sacrifice, and Hernandez eventually scored on a double steal with runners at the corners, putting the Trojans in front 1-0.