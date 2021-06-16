Big inning lifts Titans: McDowell tops Olympic 5-1, moves onto second round of playoffs

Whether in the regular season or in postseason, the McDowell Titans know that when the opportunity exists, they had better jump on it.
They jumped all over it Tuesday night.
The Titans, with the help of a big, fifth-inning rally, survived the opening round of the State 4A Playoffs, beating Olympic High School 5-1 at Titan Field.
McDowell improved to 13-1 and extended its current winning streak to 11 games. Tuesday’s victory was the first playoff win for the program since 2013.
Opening-round games can be some of the toughest to decipher in many ways as both teams typically throw their staff aces, and for the first half of the game, pitching dominated.
Olympic (9-6), despite mustering just one hit off McDowell pitching on the night, was ahead 1-0 thanks to some aggressive base running.
That lone hit was a leadoff single to left by Jason Hernandez in the third off Titan starter Chapel Matson. Charlie Warnke then laid down a sacrifice, and Hernandez eventually scored on a double steal with runners at the corners, putting the Trojans in front 1-0.
“We put together a call when they had runners at first and third to make that throw in order to get an out even at the risk of giving up a run,” said McDowell head coach Alex Smith. “Thinking at that point in the game, if we don’t score a run anyway, it’s not going to matter how many they score. So we were trying to get the out.”
Through four and a half innings the large home crowd was anxious as Olympic was making that score hold up.
But in the bottom half of the fifth McDowell went to work at the top of the order and put a big inning together, scoring five times and sending 10 batters to the plate.
“We have said this all year, this group never panics when we are down,” said Smith. “It has happened to us on a few occasions this season and we usually respond.”
It all started with a base hit from Dusty Revis up the middle off pitcher Alex Steckler. He then stole second on the first pitch to Matson. Then, on a 2-0 count, Matson laid down a perfect bunt along the third-base line. Olympic catcher Manny Oglesbee made a wild throw into right field, allowing Revis to score from second and tie the game at 1-1.
McDowell center fielder Three Young then laced a single to right. While Matson didn’t score on the hit, Young aggressively took second as the Olympic right fielder’s throw to home wasn’t cut off. Two batters later, third baseman Ben Barnes gave the Titans a 2-1 lead when he reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing Matson to score.
Michael Lewis then padded the lead to 3-1 on a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Young. With two outs and a base open, Olympic intentionally walked eighth-place hitter Ethan Hensley. That set up what was the back-breaker for the Trojans as McDowell second baseman Logan Duncan took a first pitch fastball and returned it back up the middle for a base hit, plating a pair to make it 5-1.
“Logan was looking dead-red there and he came through with a big hit,” said Smith. “He has been a big part of this team’s ability at the plate having him in the nine hole. He’s a good player and a tough out in that spot.”
The lead was more than enough for the pitching staff.
Matson finished with 4 2/3 innings of work for the win, allowing an earned run on one hit, striking out five batters and walking a pair. Matson did his work on 72 pitches. Revis followed, mowing down the last four outs, striking out three on just 23 pitches.
McDowell finished with 10 hits. Matson (2-3, R), Young (2-4, R) and Hensley (2-2, BB) each had multi-hit outings. Revis went 1-for-4, Hamm was 1-for-3 with a walk. Lewis was 1-for-2 including the sacrifice fly and Duncan was 1-for-3, driving in a pair.
Steckler took the loss for Olympic, tossing 106 pitches in six innings allowing two earned runs, striking out three and walking a pair.
The Titans will host Porter Ridge (13-2) in Thursday’s second-round game at Titan Field (7 p.m.). The seven-seed Pirates beat 10 seed Ardrey Kell 9-5 on Tuesday. The Titans lost 4-2 to the Pirates in the opening round of the 2019 tournament.
Smith and the team noted the large showing of fans and alumni at Tuesday’s contest.