Big game: Titans host Trojans in battle of unbeatens

Something has got to give.
That’s the situation tonight as the unbeaten Chase Trojans (4-0) visit Titan Stadium to take on unbeaten McDowell (3-0).
Although it’s a nonconference game, it’s still a marquee matchup for both clubs and should be one of the area’s more intriguing contests this week.
The Titans are off to their best start since going 4-0 to begin the 2012 campaign and are coming off a 16-6 win over T.C. Roberson – their first ever over the Rams – in last week’s Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.
Meanwhile, the Trojans, who picked up some additional players after county rival East Rutherford canceled its varsity season, have aspirations of playing deep into the 2A postseason behind their potent offense, led by dynamic running back Marqies McCombs.
Despite the hype surrounding the game, Titans head coach Darrell Brewer said the outcome will depend on a simple equation.
“It’s just like every other week – the key will be blocking and tackling,” said the third-year head coach. “We did a great job of tackling last week, and we have to do a great job again. We’ve got to swarm to the football on defense, and we’ve got to keep the football on offense.”
McDowell indeed did both last week. The Titans held Roberson to just 137 yards of offense and sealed the victory with a long, punishing drive that killed the final 7:15 of the game.
They’ll need similar outings on both sides of the ball tonight against Chase, who has beaten its four opponents by an average score of 47-17.
McCombs has been a big reason for the Trojans’ success. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior had rushed for 955 yards and 16 touchdowns on 81 carries. He averages 238.8 yards per game and 11.8 yards per carry.
Quarterback Damion Boykins has been effective through the air, going 38-of-56 passing for 440 yards and six scores with one pick. Both players benefit from an enormous offensive line.
“They’re (Chase) pretty good,” said Brewer. “The tailback is something else. It’s hard to get a shot on him. He’s slippery and he just needs a small, little crack and he shoots through there, and there he goes. He’s going to get yards. We’ve got to try and limit the big plays and keep him to six or eight instead of 60. Those 60s are what kills you.
“The quarterback is smart, throws the ball well and makes great decisions. And their front is about the size of the Green Bay Packers. They’d be a handful for anybody.”
But the Titans have been a handful so far, too. McDowell started its season with a solid win over R-S Central, then, after missing a game due to COVID-19 quarantine, rallied for a come-from-behind win over Avery. The Titans followed that with last week’s dominating victory over Roberson.
McDowell’s offense has been effective both on the ground and through the air. Junior running back Blake Boswell has run for 400 yards and four touchdowns on 66 carries, and senior Kiyaun Selby (19-146-TD) joins Boswell in a solid 1-2 punch.
Quarterback Gabe Marsh is 35-of-58 passing for 468 yards and three TDs with one interception. Tight end Jeremiah Ellis has caught 11 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and receiver Jackson Marsh has 11 receptions for 111 yards. Freshman running back Josh Ellis has also emerged as a threat, gaining 95 yards from scrimmage against Roberson.
Defensively, linebacker Grayson Blackwelder leads the team with 27 tackles, including three for losses. Defensive lineman Jake Marsh has 21 stops, with a team-leading four tackles for loss. Defensive back Kobe Nolan (19 tackles), middle linebacker Colby Carr (17) and lineman Dawson Bartlett (16) round out the top five on the squad.
Up front, the Titans will get a shot in the arm this week with the return of all-conference senior right guard James Day. Day missed last week’s game with a broken finger, but will play tonight. The finger healed enough for Day to be fitted with a cast, which will allow him to play.
“We get Day back this week, and that’s big for us,” said Brewer. “He was cleared Wednesday and he’ll be in a cast, but he’ll be able to go.”
Brewer said the Titans offensive line did an admirable job without its senior leader.
“They stepped in and did a heck of a job for us,” said Brewer. “And that’s a hard spot to step into.”
Brewer said this week’s practices have been sharp.
“We’ve had a good week,” he said. “I think the kids are in a good spot mentally.”
NOTES: The two teams have met eight times, with McDowell holding a 6-1-1 edge, but the last meeting between the two was back in 1988, a 44-0 MHS win … Neither team has played an overly difficult schedule so far. Chase’s four opponents are a combined 2-15, while the Titans’ three foes are a combined 2-10 … McDowell didn’t commit a turnover through its first two games, but had a fumble and an interception last week. The Titans are still plus-4 in turnovers for the season … After this week, it’s conference play the rest of the way for McDowell. The Titans are on the road at North Buncombe next week.