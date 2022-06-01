Big finish: All-girl team of Young, Allison takes 3rd in State Championship; two other MHS duos tie for 4th in season standings

The McDowell Titans bass fishing team finished up its season with a strong performance in the final tournament of the BASS Western NC High School and Junior Tour.

McDowell was equally solid in the final standings.

“McDowell High School as a whole has put our small community on the map this school year,” said head coach Angie Allison. “I feel our MHS Fishing team is a part of this. Our teams represented themselves by being respectful competitors and grew as anglers.

“I am so blessed to be a small part of this and I am already looking forward to our next fishing season.”

The Titans put three teams in the top 10 at the State Championship Tournament held at Lake Norman, and the all-girl team of Macey Allison and Cameran Young turned in season-best third-place finish.

Allison and Young weighed in a total of 21.45 pounds of bass in the two-day event. The top 20 teams advanced to the second day of competition, and that’s when Allison and Young did most of their damage with a haul of 11.52 pounds, the day’s best total. A kicker fish of 3.66 pounds, which turned out to be the biggest caught during round two, helped push the duo into third place, 4.81 pounds out of first.

The team of Ty Allison and Brayden Padgett placed sixth with 20.25 pounds. Dawson Bartlett and Cole Weaver took tenth place with 18.82 pounds.

In the final season standings, the teams of Ty Allison and Padgett and Bartlett and Weaver finished tied for fourth place, just 28 points out of first place.

The Titans landed six teams among the top 39 finishers in a field of 80 teams.

Logan and Hannah Roberts placed 21st overall. Macey Allison and Young finished 24th. Jackson Dowdle and Mason Brewer placed 29th. Zeb Koone and Joseph Gowan placed 39th.

Coach Allison said it’s been exciting to watch the team grow over the course of the season.

“I think what I enjoy the most is being part of something that is so new to us but so big in other areas,” she said. “I have learned so much about the sport of fishing and the opportunities that it gives to our kids. The community support is awesome and I am so thankful to have amazing teams to work with.”

Things look bright for the Titans’ future. Weaver is the team’s only senior; everyone else is expected to return. Weaver will be part of the fishing team at Catawba Valley Community College next season.