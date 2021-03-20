Big cats: Titans struggle with Cougars' size, strength in 39-6 loss

McDowell still has a ways to go to really compete with teams like the Alexander Central Cougars, but the Titans are unquestionably moving in the right direction.

McDowell (2-2) fought tooth-and-nail before succumbing 39-7 to the powerful, athletic Cougars Friday night in a game that was relatively close for the first three quarters.

The Cougars (2-2) led just 20-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but added three late touchdowns to put away the scrappy Titans. Even though the final score and stat sheet were lopsided, the loss was nowhere near as bad as last season’s 63-0 defeat or the 49-0 shellacking in 2018.

“I told the kids after the ballgame to go home and look at themselves in the mirror, and then look at that bunch (Alexander Central) down there,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “We don’t look the same. But they fought for everything. On defense, we didn’t give up the big plays and made them earn the drives, and offensively, we moved the ball but shot ourselves in the foot several times. Again, we sometimes have a hard time beating McDowell.