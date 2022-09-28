Beating the rains: Titans host Blackhawks for rare Thursday homecoming game

NOTE: "Tonight" in the story refers to Thursday.

The McDowell Titans’ open week couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Titans (3-2 overall, 0-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) were coming off a 48-28 loss to T.C. Roberson Sept. 16 that saw them play without a number of sick or injured starters.

Thankfully, that situation has resolved itself – with one notable exception – in time for tonight’s homecoming game against the North Buncombe Blackhawks (0-6, 0-2). McDowell will have nearly everyone back for a rare Thursday game (7 p.m. kickoff), which was moved up a day in anticipation of the heavy rains from Hurricane Ian expected to saturate the area this weekend.

“I think it really helped us,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “We had some sickness running through us for the T.C. game, and we’ve started to get a little beat up because a lot of our kids are playing both ways.

“I felt like it’s been good. We got to take a little time off and rest them a little bit.”

Foremost among the returners is senior running back Blake Boswell, who hasn’t played since a win at East Rutherford on Sept. 2 because of a nagging knee injury. Brewer said Boswell (41 rushes, 336 yards, 4TDs), who was leading the team in rushing when he went down, would be available tonight.

Senior quarterback Ricky Carr may not be, however. Carr is battling a recurring ankle injury and will be a game-time decision, Brewer said. The veteran Carr has been a steadying presence all season, and has put up solid numbers, going 34-for-60 passing for 403 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception. He also leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six.

Sophomore Job Marsh and freshman Danny Brown are the backups behind Carr.

The Titans may need all hands on deck tonight, even though North Buncombe is coming in winless and on the heels of a 45-13 beat-down from T.C. Roberson last Friday. North Buncombe has been outscored 208-43 this season, but Brewer said the Blackhawks will get a full measure of respect from the Titans.

“They’ll be coming into this game hoping to get a win,” said Brewer. “We don’t get a lot of respect in this conference, and they’ll be looking for a win. They’re a dangerous team. I’ve told the kids all week, they’re dangerous.”

Brewer said the Blackhawks remind him of Avery, a team the Titans beat 46-21 Sept. 9.

“They’re a typical North Buncombe team,” said Brewer. “They remind me a lot of Avery. They’ll line up in a wing-T or a straight-T, and then they’ll spread you out and throw it. They’re a little more run-oriented than Avery and they’ve got some good kids. The tailback, No. 10, (Cameron Higgins) is a hard-nosed runner. He runs hard and he’s hard to tackle. They’re fairly big up front, and they’ll try to bulldoze you.”

McDowell will almost certainly need to play better than it did against T.C. Roberson. The Rams rolled up 468 yards of offense against the Titans, by far the most McDowell has surrendered all year. Roberson had four scoring plays of 46 yards or longer, including 66- and 61-yard runs. The Rams scored all their points in just 18 minutes of game time.

The Titans were adequate offensively against the Rams, getting 108 passing yards and a pair of TD passes from Carr, as well as a 105-yard rushing night from leading ballcarrier Josh Ellis (88-622-2TDs). But McDowell couldn’t answer Roberson’s explosiveness, and having several defensive stalwarts, including defensive back Matthew Spivey and linebacker Cade Helms, out of action didn’t help matters.

Hopefully, tonight’s game will offer a chance for the Titans to get back in sync. That will be especially true if it turns out like last year’s meeting in Weaverville. The Titans hit a season-high for points in the 53-13 win, their second in a row over North Buncombe. It was tied for the seventh-highest point total in school history, and the victory margin, 40 points, was tied for 10th all-time.

Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Conf. Overall T.C. Roberson (4A) 2-0 4-1 A.C. Reynolds (4A) 2-0 5-1 Asheville (4A) 1-0 4-1 Erwin (3A) 1-1 3-3 McDowell (4A) 0-1 3-2 Enka (3A) 0-2 1-3 North Buncombe (3A) 0-2 0-6 Friday, Sept. 23 A.C. Reynolds 49, Enka 0 Asheville 48, Erwin 0 T.C. Roberson 45, North Buncombe 13 Thursday, Sept. 29 North Buncombe at McDowell Asheville at A.C. Reynolds Friday, Sept. 30 Enka at T.C. Roberson Friday, Oct. 7 McDowell at Enka A.C. Reynolds at Erwin T.C. Roberson at Asheville Friday, Oct. 14 Asheville at McDowell Enka at North Buncombe Erwin at T.C. Roberson Friday, Oct. 21 McDowell at Erwin T.C. Roberson at A.C. Reynolds North Buncombe at Asheville Enka at North Henderson Friday, Oct. 28 A.C. Reynolds at McDowell Asheville at Enka Erwin at North Buncombe T.C. Roberson at Franklin Friday, Aug. 19 McDowell 39, R-S Central 36 A.C. Reynolds 37, West Forsyth 0 Asheville 26, Robbinsville 14 Mitchell 42, Erwin 19 Swain 21, North Buncombe 0 Watauga 42, T.C. Roberson 13 Friday, August 26 Mitchell 34, McDowell 16 A.C. Reynolds 45, Shelby 21 Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0 Pisgah 14, Enka 7 Erwin 56, Mountain Heritage 30 Madison 14, North Buncombe 0 T.C. Roberson 12, Ashbrook 0 Friday, Sept. 2 McDowell 26, East Rutherford 0 A.C. Reynolds 49, Alexander Central 7 Asheville 28, Brevard 0 Enka 45, Rosman 6 Tuscola 33, Erwin 12 Andrews 52, North Buncombe 6 T.C. Roberson 21, Smoky Mountain 12 Friday, Sept. 9 McDowell 46, Avery 21 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 37, A.C. Reynolds 28 Erwin 32, Brevard 27 East Henderson 28, North Buncombe 24 Friday, Sept. 16 T.C. Roberson 48, McDowell 28 A.C. Reynolds 48, North Buncombe 0 Asheville 29, North Davidson 15 Erwin 20, Enka 14

NOTES: The approach of Hurricane Ian has caused most schools in the state to bump their games to Thursday. In the Mountain 3A/4A, A.C. Reynolds (5-1, 2-0) and Asheville (4-1, 1-0) will square off in Fairview in a game that may well decide the conference champion. As of press time Wednesday, T.C. Roberson (4-1, 2-0) and Enka (1-3, 0-2) were still scheduled to play Friday…Brewer said moving the game was definitely the right call. Even though McDowell’s turf field handles rain well, the ball would still stay wet all night and might hamper the passing game. “I’d rather not play in all that mess,” said Brewer…The Blackhawks own a 5-4 advantage in the all-time series against the Titans.