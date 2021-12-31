Bears edge Lady Titans in overtime

On Day 1 of the McDowell Christmas Tournament on Wednesday, the McDowell Lady Titans were able to overcome a sizeable deficit en route to a win.
The roles were reversed in Thursday evening's finale as McDowell squandered a big second-half lead to lose to Pisgah 52-48 in overtime.
Thursday’s setback was the first home loss of the season for McDowell (4-4).
The finale had a lot of similarities to Wednesday’s battle against East Burke. The Lady Titans, after a slow start, recomposed themselves and took the lead before the half. The advantage grew to 30-19 by the 4-minute mark of the third quarter.
However, down the stretch, Pisgah fought back, finishing the third with nine straight points and erasing the Lady Titan's momentum.
That set the stage for what was an intense last quarter plus the overtime frame.
With McDowell down by two, Tayla Carson made two free throws with 17 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime.
In the bonus time, Pisgah guard Dot Mills (6 points) broke the stalemate with a basket with 2:44 left, giving the Lady Bears the lead for good.
After the Bears made a defensive stop, Pisgah forward Chloe Burch made a pair of free throws, extending the lead to 46-42 with 2:14 left. After another Pisgah stop, Burch on the other end scored on an offensive rebound and put-back with 1:26 left.
McDowell finally broke the drought in overtime with a basket by Emma England with 1:04 left in the overtime, but the Lady Titans were not able to get any closer.
One of the significant contributing factors to Thursday’s loss was the inability to score at the free-throw line. McDowell finished 6-of-21 for the game. In the fourth quarter plus overtime, the Lady Titans were 5-of-16.
Pisgah, by comparison, was 8-of-11 from the stripe in those same two frames.
Faith Laws (3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal) finished with 13 points Thursday.
Freshman guards Kensly Stewart (5 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists) and Sage Young (4 rebounds) netted 11 points each. England had five points, Carson netted four points and Abby McMahan (three rebounds) scored two points.
Alyssa Smith scored eight of her 13 points for the Lady Bears to carry them in the fourth quarter, and Ashtyn Frady added 12 points.
McDowell returns home Tuesday against North Buncombe. The Lady Titans also have home games Wednesday against Watauga and Friday against Enka.