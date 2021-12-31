Bears edge Lady Titans in overtime

On Day 1 of the McDowell Christmas Tournament on Wednesday, the McDowell Lady Titans were able to overcome a sizeable deficit en route to a win.

The roles were reversed in Thursday evening's finale as McDowell squandered a big second-half lead to lose to Pisgah 52-48 in overtime.

Thursday’s setback was the first home loss of the season for McDowell (4-4).

The finale had a lot of similarities to Wednesday’s battle against East Burke. The Lady Titans, after a slow start, recomposed themselves and took the lead before the half. The advantage grew to 30-19 by the 4-minute mark of the third quarter.

However, down the stretch, Pisgah fought back, finishing the third with nine straight points and erasing the Lady Titan's momentum.

That set the stage for what was an intense last quarter plus the overtime frame.

With McDowell down by two, Tayla Carson made two free throws with 17 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime.

In the bonus time, Pisgah guard Dot Mills (6 points) broke the stalemate with a basket with 2:44 left, giving the Lady Bears the lead for good.