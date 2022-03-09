Bats awaken: Titans pound Warhorses 11-2

For the first two games and a part of a third, the McDowell Titans’ offense came at a premium.

However, that changed in a big way late in Tuesday’s non-conference battle, as McDowell erupted in the late innings to rout the Owen Warhorses 11-2.

The victory improves the Titans to 3-0 on the season leading into a big game on Friday at R-S Central.

In the first two wins, McDowell relied heavily on its pitching and won despite having six combined hits, but the fortunes changed quickly on Tuesday as the Titans belted out 13 hits against the Warhorses.

Down 1-0 two-and-a-half innings in, Ty Smith’s two-run hit to right field gave McDowell the lead and it opened the flood gates. After taking the lead the Titans added one more in the fourth, five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth, blowing the game open.

Right fielder Caleb Jimision was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Smith (2-for-4, double, 2RBIs), Logan Duncan (2-for-4, double, BB, 2RBIs, SB) and Chase Coley (2-for-3, double, SB) had two hits apiece.