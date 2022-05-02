BASS-tastic: Titans dominate Lake James tournament

In most sports, playing at home can give a team an advantage over its opponent.

When you’re fishing against McDowell kids on Lake James, that advantage can become downright insurmountable.

That’s exactly what happened Saturday when the McDowell Titans thoroughly dominated the BASS Western NC High School and Junior Series at their home lake in the regular-season finale.

McDowell teams captured the top three spots and four of the top five. All seven of the Titans’ two-person teams placed in the top 35. Not surprisingly, a McDowell team also won the award for the tourney’s biggest fish.

“I am so proud of each and every one of them,” said McDowell head coach Angie Allison. “Wow, what a day.”

The team of Ty Allison and Brayden Padgett took first place with a five-fish limit, all of them smallmouths, weighing 16.46 pounds. Their best fish was a 4.03-pounder.

Dawson Bartlett and Cole Weaver finished second with 16.32 pounds. Weaver’s 4.32-pounder was the tourney’s biggest fish.

Logan and Hannah Roberts placed third with 13 pounds. The all-girl team of Macey Allison and Cameran Young placed fifth with an 11.91-pound bag. Young had to leave the tourney at 2 p.m. for another event, so Allison finished out the day by herself.

Zeb Koone and Joseph Gowan placed 14th with 9.84 pounds; Caden Gettys and Kaden Elkins were 18th with 8.60 pounds; and Jackson Dowdle and Mason Brewer placed 35th with 6.59 pounds.

“I cannot begin to describe how proud I am of this team,” said Coach Allison. “They are so dedicated to the sport of fishing and they continue to amaze me. They participate in meetings prior to tournaments. During this time, they get a chance to learn different skills from some of the well-known local guys.

“They are proud of their team and represent our sponsors to the fullest. This team is truly a pleasure to work with and I am honored to be a small part of it.”

Prior to Saturday’s tournament, McDowell had not scored a tourney win this season, with a pair of second-place finishes representing their best results.

But on Lake James — a notoriously difficult fishery — Titan teams feasted, especially with smallmouths, which are the lake’s big draw where anglers are concerned.

The season, which began last fall, will culminate with the State Championship Tournament on Lake Norman May 21 and 22. The season points standings have not yet been updated, but McDowell came into Saturday’s tourney with five teams in the top 28. Allison and Padgett were ninth overall and Bartlett and Weaver 13th headed into the Lake James event. All seven McDowell teams were in the top 45 in a field of more than 80 duos.