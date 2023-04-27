In the heart of spring, bass fishing season is hot and heavy and a group of McDowell County teenagers is making a splash in the junior circuit.

The McDowell High School fishing team just finished out the 2023 BASS Western N.C. High School and Junior Series and put up some big numbers across the board. The series for western North Carolina featured a large number of school and community-based programs. This year, one group in the McDowell program took home all the gold.

McDowell’s Brayden Padgett and Ty Allison won the Western Series with a cumulative score of 1,004 points over four different events. Padgett and Allison scored a season-high 250 points at a recent competition on Lake Hickory to finish the season eight points ahead of the Rowan County Anglers team of Garrett Christy and Cayden Moore, who had 996 and a score of 247 at Lake Hickory.

Padgett and Allison took home the first season championship in the program’s recent history and will receive an automatic bid at the National High School and Junior Bassmaster Tournament in July on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. But before then, the duo will take their western regional title to the North Carolina Bassmaster High School championship, which takes place May 20-21 at High Rock Lake near Lexington.

The accomplishments for this season didn’t just form overnight with the duo. Both Padgett and Allison recognize the hard work that is involved.

“Qualifying for nationals is a special thing,” said Padgett, who is a current sophomore. “It’s really nice to see our hard work pay off. For me personally, I’m proud of what Ty and I have done because this is his last chance as a senior. That makes it extra sweet to be a part of it for him.”

Allison knows that fishing can be a hard skill to master.

“Fishing isn’t an easy sport. There are more days as a fisherman that you don’t do well compared to when you do well,” said Allison. It’s a sport of patience and mental strength. Learning and sharing skills from your partner and other members of the team are important but I think your mindset goes a long ways.”

The success of the McDowell fishing team isn’t just limited to the program’s top team. Kaden Elkins and Jase Reese (938) were ranked 18, William Gant and Joseph Gowan ranked 31 and the team of Jackson Dowdle and Mason Brewer was ranked 34. Overall, nine separate McDowell teams ranked in the top 50 and one more made it just inside the top 100 teams from the Western Region.

The East and West Region champions and additional at-large qualifiers will take on High Rock Lake with up to five teams at the state level advancing to the Nationals. Over 300 teams are anticipated to participate this summer at Lake Hartwell to crown the National Bassmaster High School champion.

The McDowell fishing team, which was created in 2018, continues to grow in popularity as this year’s team is one of the largest yet in terms of participation. Program adviser Angie Allison says the community support remains strong and with this year’s success, it should continue to sustain itself in the future.

“This sport continues to build momentum around the region and I’m just glad we can give the kids in our area an opportunity to do something that they love,” said Angie Allison. “The school and community support has been outstanding throughout and that means a lot to me as the adviser and to the kids who are getting out there. We feel that with the popularity being where it is the program can sustain itself it not grow some more.”

Ty, along with teammate Caden Gettys, recently made the commitment to attend Catawba Valley Community College for the next school year and will join the Red Hawks team. CVCC, which has had a fishing program since 2019, made history this season, winning its first tournament at the Abu Garcia College Fishing event on The Harris Chain of Lakes in Central Florida.

Both Gettys and Allison have been on the McDowell team since they were in eighth grade and will join McDowell alum Cole Weaver who competed this season for the Red Hawks as a freshmen. As of late winter, Catawba Valley earned a 16-place ranking in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year competition.