The North Carolina High School Athletic Association held its spring board of directors meeting and on the agenda were several hot topics for the next school year that came to a resolution Wednesday morning.

One of the big items voted and approved by the board was the addition of a Final Four-type format in the sports of boys and girls basketball effective the 2023-24 school year. New format will consolidate the Regional Championship and State Championship games into a weeklong event at one site. The Regional Championships would be played on Monday through Thursday during the day and the State Championships would be played on Friday and Saturday.

This new format, which was approved unanimously, was created as a result of some issues that came up with the Regional Championships two months ago. Most of the problems centered on venue size not being large enough for event demand. Since the 2020-21 sports year, the NCHSAA has used various high school sites to host the Regional Championships. McDowell High School, which has one of the largest seating capacities in the state for basketball, was home for the 4A and 3A West Regional Championships the last two basketball seasons. But now with the new format voted in, the use of a high school facility will not be necessary past the fourth round of the state playoffs.

Also regarding basketball, the board of directors approved the review and officiating committee’s recommendation to form an ad hoc committee to investigate the financial and operational costs of adopting a 35-second shot clock. The National Federation of High School has adopted the use of a shot clock and the rules associated with it, but states are still adopting the clock on a voluntary basis.

The other big development that came from Wednesday’s meeting was the approval upon a recommendation from the Policy Committee and the Name, Image and Likeness Committee, the board of directors of NIL procedures for student athletes. Effective July 1, 2023, student athletes may engage in certain commercial activities to receive tangible benefits. Under the new guidelines, student athletes may publicize their name, image and likeness through appearances, athlete-owned brands, autographs, camps and clinics, group licensing, in-kind deals, instruction, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), product endorsements, promotional activities and social media.

However, just hours after the board of directors voted in the NIL, Senate Bill 636, a bill aimed at by the General Assembly to strip the NCHSAA of several of its powers, was amended to nullify the NIL guidelines that was set but instead require the State Board of Education to determine its own policies around NIL.

Wednesday’s vote by the NCHSAA would have made North Carolina the 29th state in the U.S. to allow NIL for high school athletes, but the 30-20 vote in Raleigh puts that on hold for now.

The board of directors also handled several other items of interest to member schools and stakeholders during the meeting. Board of directors action included the approval of interview committee recommendations for swimming, diving and basketball regional supervisors. A pay increase was implemented for swimming and diving referees and stroke and turn judges, starters and diving judges.

The board also approved a game-ending rule for softball that would terminate a game when one team has a 15-run lead at the conclusion of three innings.

Another approval was centered around the requirement to utilize a conversion chart to determine qualification times and lane assignments for the Indoor State Track Championships. The board also approved the elimination of “tournament” language in the NCHSAA Handbook in baseball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer and softball to revert the season to a 24-game limit. Finally the board of directors approved a registration increase for participating in the Cheerleading Invitational from $25 to $35 per participant.