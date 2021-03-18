Bad trip: Titans put loss to South behind them, get ready for Alexander Central

Along the way, South used its size advantage in the trenches to take command, out-gained the Titans 404-67 and rolled up 20 first downs to McDowell’s three.

“I will tell you this: South Caldwell is a good football team,” said Brewer. “They were big. They had a lot of size and it was a brutal, physical game. We just couldn’t establish anything. We couldn’t get anything going at all.”

The Titans will need to have short memories to pull off a win tonight. The Cougars (1-2), who were picked to win the conference by the league’s media prior to the season, might be the best two-loss team in the state.

Central dropped its opener 7-2 to South Iredell, but the Cougars were missing 16 players – including all but one starter on offense – due to COVID-19 quarantine. The offensive coordinator was also on the shelf for that one.

The following week, Alexander Central got its players back, but they only had two days of practice before falling 21-7 to perennial NWC power Watauga.

“They’re (Alexander Central) a very good football team. This one will be very tough,” said Brewer. “They limped around a little the first two weeks of the season, but they are full-steam ahead now. Last Friday, they looked like Alexander Central again.”