Bad trip: Titans put loss to South behind them, get ready for Alexander Central

As soon as the McDowell Titans’ bus crossed into Caldwell County last Friday, Murphy’s Law was in full effect.
Things went downhill in a hurry for the Titans (2-1), who never got a foothold and were throttled 50-0 by the South Caldwell Spartans (1-1) in an important Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game between the league’s only two 4A programs.
It was a drastic departure from the first two weeks of the season, which saw the Titans score solid wins over Hickory and St. Stephens. It was also an ominous lead-in to tonight’s home game against the Alexander Central Cougars (7 p.m. kickoff).
“I told the boys after practice Monday, the one good thing we took out of Friday was that everything that could possibly go wrong did, and it can’t get any worse,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “It was one of those where things started going bad and it just snowballed, and you don’t know what to do to stop it. Everything was going wrong.”
The avalanche started when the Spartans blocked a punt and ran it back for a touchdown with less than two minutes gone in the game. Later in the quarter, South Caldwell mounted a grueling, 72-yard scoring drive that kept the Titans’ defense on the field for what seemed like forever. When McDowell failed to recover the ensuing pooch-kickoff, South Caldwell promptly exchanged the miscue for more points, and that was essentially it.
Along the way, South used its size advantage in the trenches to take command, out-gained the Titans 404-67 and rolled up 20 first downs to McDowell’s three.
“I will tell you this: South Caldwell is a good football team,” said Brewer. “They were big. They had a lot of size and it was a brutal, physical game. We just couldn’t establish anything. We couldn’t get anything going at all.”
The Titans will need to have short memories to pull off a win tonight. The Cougars (1-2), who were picked to win the conference by the league’s media prior to the season, might be the best two-loss team in the state.
Central dropped its opener 7-2 to South Iredell, but the Cougars were missing 16 players – including all but one starter on offense – due to COVID-19 quarantine. The offensive coordinator was also on the shelf for that one.
The following week, Alexander Central got its players back, but they only had two days of practice before falling 21-7 to perennial NWC power Watauga.
“They’re (Alexander Central) a very good football team. This one will be very tough,” said Brewer. “They limped around a little the first two weeks of the season, but they are full-steam ahead now. Last Friday, they looked like Alexander Central again.”
That was bad news for the Freedom Patriots. Alexander dominated every aspect of play en route to a 53-12 win over the Pats. The Cougars rolled up a 520-227 advantage in total yards, including a 443-83 margin on the ground. Eight different Alexander Central ballcarriers gained at least 25 yards apiece in the onslaught.
Meanwhile, the Titans’ top rusher is still hampered by a sprained ankle and will be limited in what he can do tonight. Senior Quantavian Moore (37 carries, 155 yards, 2TDs) suffered his injury against St. Stephens and carried the ball just four times against South Caldwell. Brewer said Moore would not likely see extensive action against the Cougars.
“He’s still not 100%,” said Brewer. “We’ve limited him some in practice and we’ll probably limit him Friday.”
The Titans will be trying to avoid a repeat of last season’s meeting with Alexander, when the Cougars hammered McDowell 63-0, equaling the worst loss in school history. The Titans still hold a 17-16 edge in the all-time series, although the Cougars have won the last eight meetings.