Bad trip: Titans can't keep pace with Rams in conference opener

ASHEVILLE – It was no big secret going into the game that the T.C. Roberson Rams were becoming a dangerous team offensively, running the football out of the flexbone.

But for the first time in 2022, the Rams found their way through the air as well, and that turned out to be too much for the McDowell Titans to cover in a 48-28 loss in Skyland Friday night in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.

McDowell (3-2 overall, 0-1 conf.) defeated the Rams (3-1, 1-0) last season for the first time ever, but couldn’t repeat the feat.

Coach J.D. Dinwiddie’s Rams finished with 468 yards of offense for the night, with over 300 of it from the ground. But it was the play of quarterback Lex Dinwiddie, who went 6-of-8 for 161 yards and three touchdowns, that provided an extra dimension to their attack.

Dinwiddie found running back Devon Hollis in the flat on a 66-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter and that set the tone on that side of the football for Roberson. All of the offensive damage came in less than 18 minutes of game time.

Both teams opened up the game with touchdowns on their first possessions and immediately this had the look of a high-scoring game. Unfortunately, it turned out that way more for the home team as they pushed the ball across the goal line on seven of the 10 times they possessed the ball.

And the quick-hitting capability showed on three different occasions, two of them for 60-plus yard hits and a third of just under 50 yards.

Meanwhile, the Titans, after marching downfield on their first possession of the game and scoring on a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jackson Marsh from quarterback Ricky Carr (9-of-17 passing, 108 yds., 2TDs), were primed to answer their opponent.

Starting their possession near midfield, wing back Hayden Haynes finished off a couple of punishing runs of 11 and 13 yards to get McDowell back in the red zone again. On a first-and-goal at the Rams 9, Haynes’ number was called again. The sophomore, who broke a slew of tackles near the 5, tried to extend for additional yardage and fumbled around the 2, turning it over and squandered what was destined to be another scoring drive.

The game remained even through a good part of the first half. The Rams, inside the final minute of the half took, a 20-14 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Tyrin Credle and took that advantage into the locker room.

After both sides failed to produce immediately after the break, T.C. Roberson went back to its quick-hitting ways. On a first-and-10 at the McDowell 46, Reno Jeter broke a run on the outside and scored from 46 yards out, making it a 28-14 lead with 7:56 left in the third.

Down by two scores, the Titans didn’t fold as they orchestrated a 62-yard drive. Tailback Josh Ellis was getting chunks of 5 yards at a time, and he then broke a 23-yard carry to get the McDowell offense back in the red zone once again.

A pair of half-the-distance personal fouls on the Rams got the ball down inside the 5. Carr went under center and scored on a 4-yard run, getting the Titans back to within 28-20 with 4:29 left in the third after a failed conversion attempt.

Unfortunately, McDowell was never able to get any closer the rest of the way.

The Rams put the game away with a pair of defensive stops and three straight scoring drives in a stretch of 11 minutes. Dinwiddie hit Zeb Swangim on a 51-yard pass play, increasing the lead to 35-20 with 2:52 left in the third. Jeter added a 61-yard touchdown run early in the fourth and the Rams tacked on a Hollis 7-yard run with 3:58 left in the game, accounting for the last scoring play for the home team.

Friday night’s loss snaps a two-game winning streak for McDowell and it puts them in an early hole in the conference as the team goes into its open date next week.

The extra time off will be put to good use for the Titans as well due to a rash of injuries and illness that have impacted the program this week.

Senior tailback Blake Boswell didn’t dress for the second consecutive week due to a foot injury. Starting linebacker Cade Helms and receiver Matthew Spivey were scratched late in the week due to being in COVID protocol. And to compound matters, Carr, who gutted it out behind center on a tender right ankle, re-aggravated the injury late in Friday’s loss. His prognosis as of press time was unknown.

Josh Ellis finished with 103 yards on 20 rush attempts. Older brother Jeremiah Ellis had 64 receiving yards and one score.

McDowell will host North Buncombe for homecoming on Friday Sept. 30.