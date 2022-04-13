Bad 1st inning haunts Lady Titans in loss to Cougars

For six innings, the McDowell Lady Titans held perennial power Alexander Central to a stalemate.

Unfortunately, the one inning where things wavered came in the first when the Lady Cougars scored four times. That turned out to be enough as Alexander Central held off McDowell 4-1 at Titan Field in nonconference action Monday night.

In the top of the first, the Lady Cougars did their damage, scoring four times off McDowell starter Abby Wyatt (7 IP, 4R, 7H, K, BB). It all started when leadoff hitter Ava Chapman reached on an error. After Peyton Price lined out to right for the first out, pitcher Faith Carrigan hit a two-run home run to right, putting the Lady Cougars in front 2-0.

Kenzie Church then followed up with a solo shot over the left field fence for the third run of the inning. The final run of the frame occurred with a two-out, run-scoring hit by Abby Teague, giving Alexander Central a four-run lead.

With the early advantage, Carrigan settled in on the mound and kept McDowell hitless through the first four innings. A Maris Suttles basehit to begin the fifth ended the no-hit bid by Carrigan.

In that fifth, the Lady Titans had an opportunity to get on the scoreboard. Logan Lilly followed Suttles with a single, putting runners at first and second. Miranda Wall sacrificed, moving up both runners into scoring position. Unfortunately, the threat ended as Carrigan struck out Kylie Mikula and Addie Brown, stranding both runners at second and third.

McDowell (9-6) did push across one run in the seventh to break the shutout bid. Gracie Rice doubled to right to begin the frame. She advanced to third and then scored on a slow ground ball to the left side, getting the Lady Titans on the board.

Carrigan took the win, allowing three hits and striking out 13 McDowell batters.

Monday’s outcome extended a current losing skid to three games for the Lady Titans. McDowell was at home Wednesday against Draughn. Results were not available at press time.