Back to the MAC: McDowell moving from Northwestern Conference to Mountain Athletic next fall

There will be some differences with this incarnation of the split league, however. Under the NCHSAA’s reclassification, there will be four 4A members, McDowell, Reynolds, Roberson and Asheville. The other three schools will be 3A. From 2009-13, the Titans, Reynolds and Roberson were the conference’s 4A representatives, and from 2013-17, only McDowell and Roberson were 4A.

The NCHSAA changed its classification criteria this year to include more than just a school’s number of students. The association developed a formula that also took into consideration such factors as the number of students who get free or reduced lunch, and past performances in the state points cup race (all sports). Schools were then assigned to either the east or west regions based on their location, with 25% of the schools going to each classification.

Not surprisingly, there were some substantive changes to several conferences, including the NWC, which will lose McDowell and Hickory and will include 4A members Watauga, Alexander Central and South Caldwell, and 3A Freedom along with new 3A members Hibriten and Ashe County.

Although the realignment will separate the Titans and their traditional rival, Freedom, there are some positives. Despite the geographical barrier of Old Fort Mountain, travel times for MHS will be slightly lower than in the NWC.