Back to the MAC: McDowell moving from Northwestern Conference to Mountain Athletic next fall

For the McDowell High Titans, it’s back to the MAC.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the first draft of new conferences for next season’s realignment Thursday, and McDowell will be moving from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference to the Mountain Athletic Conference beginning in August, 2021.
The Titans were members of the MAC from 2009-2017, but were shuffled back to the NWC as part of the last realignment, which takes place every four years.
McDowell interim Athletics Director Joe Cash said although the first draft could change between now and the time the realignment goes final in March, he doesn’t expect MHS will be affected.
“It’s a first draft, and that’s the way we’re looking at it,” said Cash, “although I know deep in my heart it’s probably a done deal.
“From the state’s point of view, just based on our proximity, we’re that guy that makes the trade work. We’ve been in the MAC before and we made it work. With the changes they’re making in the Northwestern Conference, I don’t see what they could do to change it (the initial proposal).”
As was the case before, McDowell would be the only MAC school outside Buncombe County. The league includes McDowell, A.C. Reynolds, T.C. Roberson, Asheville, Erwin, Enka and North Buncombe.
There will be some differences with this incarnation of the split league, however. Under the NCHSAA’s reclassification, there will be four 4A members, McDowell, Reynolds, Roberson and Asheville. The other three schools will be 3A. From 2009-13, the Titans, Reynolds and Roberson were the conference’s 4A representatives, and from 2013-17, only McDowell and Roberson were 4A.
The NCHSAA changed its classification criteria this year to include more than just a school’s number of students. The association developed a formula that also took into consideration such factors as the number of students who get free or reduced lunch, and past performances in the state points cup race (all sports). Schools were then assigned to either the east or west regions based on their location, with 25% of the schools going to each classification.
Not surprisingly, there were some substantive changes to several conferences, including the NWC, which will lose McDowell and Hickory and will include 4A members Watauga, Alexander Central and South Caldwell, and 3A Freedom along with new 3A members Hibriten and Ashe County.
Although the realignment will separate the Titans and their traditional rival, Freedom, there are some positives. Despite the geographical barrier of Old Fort Mountain, travel times for MHS will be slightly lower than in the NWC.
“You have to look at the good and the bad,” said Cash. “In the MAC, our farthest trip is about an hour and the rest a little less. Travel for your kids is one of the most important things to consider with games of some kind almost every day of the week. We want to do what’s best for them.
“We enjoyed our time over there (in the MAC), and we enjoyed our time in the Northwestern.”
In the past, the NCHSAA has tried to limit the number of split conferences, but Superintendent Que Tucker said travel was a major consideration for the association when designing the new leagues.
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said Tucker. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
Schools have until Jan. 8 to submit concerns or desired adjustments to the NCHSAA, but Cash said there are currently no plans for McDowell to request a change. A second draft will be released Jan. 14. Schools would then have until Jan. 21 to appeal the second draft. One final set of appeals would then be considered before the committee meets for the final time in March. All appeals will be submitted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!