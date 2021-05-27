Back on top: Smith benches 810.2 pounds to win national title

And, he was still due to lift.

“I’m trying to gather myself, but I’m running out of time,” Smith said.

But Smith recovered and nailed 744. He would find out later that he clenched his teeth so hard on the lift he broke a molar in half and had to have it removed.

But at least now, he had a chance to collect his thoughts before his second left, 810.2 pounds (365 Strong uses kilograms instead of pounds).

“I had a little time to recover and get right because they’re starting all over again,” said Smith. “I get about 12 minutes, and that was enough to gather myself.

“It was like I shut the whole world out, and I went up to that bench and rocked that 810. It was like the whole world just got off my shoulders.”

Smith called for 860 on his last attempt. He nearly locked out the weight on the right side, but couldn’t push through with the left. Smith said he knows he can do 860 and considers it a matter of time until he does.

After that, 900 looms on the horizon.