Back on top: Smith benches 810.2 pounds to win national title

There were unquestionably some people in the sport of powerlifting who thought Nebo’s Joey Smith was past his prime.
After all, it had been eight years since he hit his all-time personal record bench press of 805 pounds in a world championship meet. In the interim, he had endured a long list of injuries and surgeries, and at 47 years old, there’s no way he could return to the top of the heap, right?
Smith’s response to the doubters was simple and emphatic: Just watch me.
Competing in the 365 Strong United States Nationals in Greensboro last month, Smith hit a personal record bench press of 810.2 pounds (equipped), becoming just the second lifter his age to accomplish such a feat.
In his final lift at the event, Smith narrowly missed a world record when his attempt at 860 pounds came up just short. Now, the owner of Nebo Barbell, one of the most successful private training facilities in the Southeast, has his sights set squarely on breaking the record and hitting the superhuman total of 900 pounds.
It’s been a long, painful journey for the former two-time world champ, but there’s no reason to think it won’t continue.
“It was a big deal for me;” said Smith, “the training and the confidence and trust in my teammates and belief in myself that I could do this. I think a lot of people thought Joey Smith is not an 800-pound bench-presser anymore. He’s still doing his thing, but he’s not the cream of the crop anymore. I proved all those people wrong.
“That fuels me. I love it even more. Tell me I can’t. Tell me you’re going to win.”
A look at Smith’s medical file since he benched 805 in 2013 could certainly have given some the idea he was vulnerable. Just three months after that lift, Smith tore his ACL. A year later, he tore his biceps. A year after that, it was a torn pectoral muscle, and eight months later, a torn labrum in his shoulder.
Smith was still competing off and on during his rash of injuries, but it all came to a head a year and a half ago when he was lifting in a full-power (bench, squat, deadlift) meet and was having severe pain in his arm during the bench press. Smith squatted 930 in the meet, and ended up benching 600, far below the effort he expected. Worse, he suffered a panic attack at the meet and ended up in the emergency room with dehydration two days later. There, doctors located the source of Smith’s left arm pain – it was broken, and had been throughout most of his training cycle.
It was at that point Smith decided to focus on healing and dropping the squats and deadlifts in favor of his first love, benching. As his body healed, Smith found his direction again.
“I told everybody art the gym I wanted to give my body a break and do a big bench-only meet,” he said. “I hadn’t been able to do that in a long time because of six injuries and five surgeries. But I’m 47 years old now. Do I still have the ability to do this?”
The answer came quickly. Smith hit a reverse-band bench of 905 pounds during training, and suddenly realized he was right where he needed to be.
“I told everybody if I can do this (905), I ought to be able to bench in the mid-800s at a meet,” Smith said.
The veteran lifter wanted to keep his return on the down-low, but word got out. During a visit to his sponsor, Elite FTS in Ohio, Smith took his meet opener, 744 pounds, and then tried his anticipated second attempt, 810 pounds. He smoked it.
Elite FTS recorded an interview with Smith for its website, and it got plenty of hits. Now, it was no secret he had his eyes on a new record.
“So, I’m a nervous wreck at this meet,” Smith said. “I knew I had to perform because everybody’s watching.”
What the crowd saw was only part of the story.
Smith was backstage warming up, adding plates and gradually working his way up to 700 pounds. Things out front progressed faster than expected, and Smith was due to lift in moments. He still hadn’t done 700 pounds in warmups, so he slid under the bar for a hurried attempt. And then, disaster: As soon as he took the weight, Smith dropped the bar across his chest, pinning his left arm underneath him and hyperextending his elbow.
“You’re checking yourself like you’ve been in a car wreck,” he said. “Am I bleeding? Is everything OK? Is anything broken? It knocked the wind out of me. I felt like I had been hit by a Mack truck. It probably fell 14 inches on top of me.”
And, he was still due to lift.
“I’m trying to gather myself, but I’m running out of time,” Smith said.
But Smith recovered and nailed 744. He would find out later that he clenched his teeth so hard on the lift he broke a molar in half and had to have it removed.
But at least now, he had a chance to collect his thoughts before his second left, 810.2 pounds (365 Strong uses kilograms instead of pounds).
“I had a little time to recover and get right because they’re starting all over again,” said Smith. “I get about 12 minutes, and that was enough to gather myself.
“It was like I shut the whole world out, and I went up to that bench and rocked that 810. It was like the whole world just got off my shoulders.”
Smith called for 860 on his last attempt. He nearly locked out the weight on the right side, but couldn’t push through with the left. Smith said he knows he can do 860 and considers it a matter of time until he does.
After that, 900 looms on the horizon.
“My plan is when I get healthy again, the first thing I want to do is take that record. I want my name at No. 1,” said Smith. “I’ve never been No. 1. I’m close, and I know I can get it. In the next meet, I want to take an opener, then take that record, and then I want to bench 900.
“Making this lift (810) stamped my legacy. This certified me forever in this sport.”
It also vindicated Smith’s decision to focus solely on bench-pressing, “my first love,” he calls it, at least for the foreseeable future.
“If I ever dead-lift or squat again, I could care less,” said Smith. “This is what I like to do – being a bench-presser.”
Make no mistake, a bench-presser, one of the best on the planet, is what Joey Smith is. Doubt him if you want. He likes it.
365 Strong Powerlifting Federation
United State National Championship
Greensboro, N.C., Apr. 25 2021
Joey Smith, 47: 308-pound weight class, bench-only, multiply (bench shirt), men’s open and men’s master divisions
2-for-3 on attempts
810.2 pounds
1st place men’s open, 1st place men’s masters
2nd biggest bench in men’s masters all-time, lightest bodyweight (290 pounds) to bench 800-plus in the division, currently No. 1 in the world in his division