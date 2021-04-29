Back on the mat: Titans looking solid as COVID-shortened wrestling season begins

Ah, spring, when a young athlete’s fancy turns to thoughts of…wrestling?

Strange as it may seem, that’s the case this year in a high school sports world turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The McDowell Titans open their first season under new head coach Chad Davis tonight at West Caldwell in a tri-match.

And though it’s an unusual sort of season, the Titans have the pieces in place to do what they normally do – win the majority of their matches.

“So far, the kids are working and really practicing hard,” said Davis. “We’ve got a good mix of young and old. They’re either really experienced or brand new. But they’re all pretty tough kids. They’re practiced hard and they’re really gone after each other.”

McDowell went 16-12 a year ago under previous head coach Derrick Calloway, advancing to the State 4A duals. Some of the key contributors to the solid 2019 season return, including a perennial State qualifier with championship aspirations, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament MOW and a pair of all-conference selections.