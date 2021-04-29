Back on the mat: Titans looking solid as COVID-shortened wrestling season begins

Ah, spring, when a young athlete’s fancy turns to thoughts of…wrestling?
Strange as it may seem, that’s the case this year in a high school sports world turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The McDowell Titans open their first season under new head coach Chad Davis tonight at West Caldwell in a tri-match.
And though it’s an unusual sort of season, the Titans have the pieces in place to do what they normally do – win the majority of their matches.
“So far, the kids are working and really practicing hard,” said Davis. “We’ve got a good mix of young and old. They’re either really experienced or brand new. But they’re all pretty tough kids. They’re practiced hard and they’re really gone after each other.”
McDowell went 16-12 a year ago under previous head coach Derrick Calloway, advancing to the State 4A duals. Some of the key contributors to the solid 2019 season return, including a perennial State qualifier with championship aspirations, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament MOW and a pair of all-conference selections.
Senior 132-pounder Toby Finn leads the way. Finn, who recently signed to wrestle collegiately at Belmont Abbey, is a four-year starter, defending conference champ, two-time state qualifier and two-time West Regional runner-up. Finn was 49-9 last season and is 121-37 in his career.
“Toby is really working hard trying to get past the level he got to last year,” said Davis.
Finn isn’t the only Titan with high hopes. Senior 182-pounder Preston Dennison also returns as a defending conference champion. Dennison won the NWC title at 170 last year and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after pinning both his opponents. Dennison missed qualifying for states by one victory in the regional. He finished 40-13.
“Preston works hard, and I think he’s got a good chance to make states,” said Davis.
All-Conference performers Jesse Barrier (195 pounds) and Bruin Lytle (195) also return for the Titans. Barrier went 33-17 as a sophomore last season, while Lytle (170) was 23-12 as a freshman. Senior Calvin Stevenson (145) went 25-25 a year ago and brings back a ton of varsity experience.
Other returners from last season’s team include senior Sam Rhom (195); juniors Luke Roberts (126), Thomas Laws (160) and Collin Campbell (220); and sophomores Bryson Stines (285) and Silas Walker (285).
Davis said he’s been impressed with freshmen Josh Burnette (152) and Morgan Repasky (106) – one of two females on the team.
Other team members include Marissa Hughes (Freshman, 106 pounds), Josh Punch (Freshman, 132), Baylor Dennison (Freshman, 138), Ean Hughes (Jr., 145), Logan Laurie (Freshman, 145) and Hunter Kirby (Freshman, 160).
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” said Davis.
Note: All matches this season are duals or tri-matches. No tournaments are allowed under the current COVID protocol.
McDowell Titan wrestling 2021 schedule
Date Opponent
Apr. 30 @West Caldwell (Wilkes Central)
May 4 @Watauga (Foard)
May 7 Alexander Central, Newton Conover
May 11 South Caldwell, Asheville
May 12 @Mitchell (Madison)
May 18 @Statesville (N. Iredell)
May 20 @Patton
May 25 Freedom, West Caldwell
May 27 @Erwin (E. Henderson)
June 1 @Mtn. Heritage (Owen)
June 3 @Hickory
June 8 @St. Stephens (N. Gaston)
June 10 NWC Tournament (McDowell)*
All matches begin at 5:30 except *-TBD