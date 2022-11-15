Back in the hunt: Titans hoping to compete for conference honors

The McDowell Titans haven’t played a game yet, but they’re already behind their fiercest rival: the flu.
The virus has spread rapidly in many sectors of society, and the Titans have proven they’re as susceptible as anybody. In the long run, however, the team unity that may have contributed to the outbreak could end up helping far more than it hurts.
“Our team is one of the closest knit teams that I have had in some time,” said head coach Brian Franklin. “The major pro to all that is, it's always easier to have a really good team when they are all close and pulling for one another. The major con that I have learned early in the season is when one gets the flu they spread it quickly to the entire team.
“Through the first two weeks of practice, we have only had two players that have been available for every practice because of the flu spreading through our team and several ankle injuries.”
People are also reading…
But when they’ve been on the court, the Titans, who open their season Friday on the road at Tuscola, have shown glimpses of returning to the form that helped them consistently compete for conference championships and make the State 4A Playoffs in 33 of the last 37 seasons.
McDowell went 11-11 overall last season and was 6-6 in its first year back in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference, a league the Titans routinely dominated during their previous stretch as part of the league from 2010-17.
Graduated senior standouts Mason Lamb, Josh Smith and Jandon Robbins are gone from last season’s club. But this year’s version of the Titans should be better than last year’s in a number of ways.
“Our team will be a much better rebounding team from a year ago with added size at several positions,” said the 12th-year head coach. “We will have a much deeper team than in the past couple of seasons, which ideally will allow us to play more pressure defense and play with even greater intensity throughout the entire game.
“Our team has a desire to better themselves from a year ago, to be a much stronger team in our league and once again compete for a conference championship.”
If that happens, it will likely come about due to improved play from David Olivo and Marshall Lamb, a pair of junior guards who both saw extensive minutes at the point last season as sophomores.
Olivo started there and averaged 5.1 points, 2 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest, and shot a healthy 74.2% from the free throw line. He also proved himself a menace on defense, often guarding the opposing team’s best backcourt player. Lamb averaged 2 points per game as a sophomore, but should drastically improve that number this year, thanks to his motor and intensity.
“David Olivo and Marshall Lamb have continued to improve as players but have also transformed early in the season as tremendous leaders for our team,” said Franklin.
Another key returner should help anchor the low post. Senior Jeremiah Ellis (6-4, 230), the team’s leading returning scorer, is back after averaging 9.7 points last season. Ellis led the team with 7 rebounds per contest and shot 45.6% from the floor. He’s coming off another outstanding football season and is even stronger and more mobile than he was as a junior.
Three other varsity players return, including post reserves Kaiden Compton (senior) and Jackson Marsh (junior), who came off the bench early in nearly every game; and athletic senior wing Ashton Burnette.
Joining the returners is a host of talent off last season’s solid jayvee team. Guards Eli Elliott, Sage Wood, Jaurice Ledbetter, wings Kyson Rinnert and Zack Reese, and post Connor Tolley will all vie for playing time, as will 6-foot-5 sophomore post Rylan Parkins, a smooth left-hander.
Junior Brayden Thompson is new to the program after moving in from Tennessee. Freshman Roby Franklin, the coach’s son, should see plenty of action at multiple positions in his first high school campaign.
Coach Franklin said McDowell’s relative inexperience may be an obstacle early, but looks forward to seeing the team gel as the season progresses.
“I think with the number of young players that we are counting on and the number of kids that are moving up from the JV team that will play immediately, that our team has the potential for vast improvement over the first six weeks of the season,” he said.
“I am extremely proud of this group for the time and effort that they have put into this season, starting in early June. I look forward to seeing all that hard work pay off when we take the floor.”
As usual, the Titans will take the floor with longtime assistant coaches Joe Cash and Allen Tate, who Franklin said make his job much easier.
“Coach Cash and Coach Tate are once again back, with both of them coaching the varsity team and Coach Tate coaching the JV team,” said Franklin. “Our players and our school are extremely fortunate to have two former Titans who love Titan basketball and coaching our boys.”