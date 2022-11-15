Back in the hunt: Titans hoping to compete for conference honors

Coachspeak

McDowell Titans head coach Brian Franklin talks about the players:

2 – Marshall Lamb, 5-9, Jr., G – “Marshall plays as hard or harder than any player that I have ever coached. Picked up valuable experience a year ago playing varsity basketball as a sophomore, where he emerged as an important part of that team. A relentless competitor in practice and games. Has made great strides in the offseason as a shooter and gained strength to help him become a better defender. Has been an outstanding leader to our team early on, not just with his effort on the floor but as a vocal leader on and off the court.”

3 – Eli Elliott, 5-11, Jr., G – “MKP: My kind of player. Has a really good overall skill set for basketball, and understands the game. Can handle the ball and shoot it well from the perimeter and has the ability to be a great defender. Plays with an edge, which I really like. Had a great summer and pre-season and exceeded my high expectations for how he was going to play. Currently recovering from an ankle injury, and we need him back 100% as soon as possible. Our team is not the best version of itself without him.”

5 – David Olivo, 5-7, Jr., G – “Quicker than quick and has a motor that allows him to be an absolute pest for opposing teams’ ballhandlers. A tough point guard who can handle the ball and create for others. Started at the point guard position for us as a sophomore, which, in my opinion, is the toughest transition to make, and had a really solid year. Has been an outstanding leader for us early in the season. Good shooter from behind the 3-point line and can finish in transition. Our team needs David to keep us organized and to take care of the ball to be successful.”

10 – Brayden Thompson, 5-11, Jr., G – “Brayden is new to our school and program, moving in from Tennessee. Smart player that knows the game. Has come a long way in a short time in regards to understanding exactly what we are trying to do and picking up our offenses and defenses. Has shown the ability to knock down perimeter shots and is very good defensively, not only with the ability to pressure the ball but always being in great position. Player that does not say much, just works extremely hard and does his job. I love those types of players. He has already in a short time been a fantastic addition to our team in every way.”

12 – Ashton Burnette, 6-0, Sr., G – “Ashton is a leader through example. A hard worker, that is reliable in every way. Tough defender that can rebound the ball well at his position. Comes ready to work hard every day to improve as a player and to help his team in any way possible. Has a tremendous positive attitude and just wants the team to win. Outstanding young man, great representative of our team and school.”

15 – Jackson Marsh, 6-2, Jr., Wing – “Athletic and versatile player that can play on the wing and in the post. Jackson has shown a great amount of growth as a player since the start of last year. Has a nose for the ball and when he is playing hard is one of those guys that just seems to always be around the ball. Attention to detail and the little things and how well he does those will be the difference between being good or really good for Jackson as a player. Has the potential to play a very important role and contribute to the team every time we take the floor.”

22 – Connor Tolley, 6-2, Jr., Post – “Connor brings size and depth to our post position. Has the ability to step out on the floor and make shots on the perimeter in the high post, and as a trail all the way to the 3-point line where he has improved a great deal as a shooter. Capable passer who can facilitate for his teammates especially looking for his post partners on the low block. Great teammate, extremely coachable.”

23 – Sage Wood, 5-11, Jr., G – “Since the summer, Sage has been one of our team’s biggest surprises and contributors. Suffered a setback as a JV player with a major knee injury. In some cases, players, even after being fully healthy, never recover because of the lost time and others passing them by. Sage still has his best basketball in front of him and we saw more and more of that this summer. A great passer that can play multiple positions on the perimeter and is capable of knocking down perimeter shots. Will contribute immediately but I look for him to be even better in January when he settles in with some experience.”

24 – Jaurice Ledbetter, 6-1, Jr., Wing – “Jaurice is an athletic wing that has the ability to score in a variety of ways. Has the physical tools to be our best perimeter defender and rebounder. Has not been able to participate any since we started practice due to a series of ankle injuries. Jaurice needs to get healthy and back into basketball shape. When he plays, he is almost too unselfish at times. I would like to see him be more aggressive and look to attack. Has the potential to be a great player, but sometimes seems to lack the confidence needed to be great. Once he sees in himself what I see in him I think it will change him as a player and he will be really good.”

32 – Roby Franklin, 6-2, Fr., Post – “Roby is a hard worker that has a very good sense for the game. He is a gym rat that loves to play. As a ninth grader in our basketball class, and practicing with the varsity, he is being exposed to new concepts and tougher competition than he has ever seen before and has shown great improvement since the beginning of school. Very good shooter in the mid-range, and can finish in the post. Will add depth at the wing and post positions.”

34 – Kaiden Compton, 6-2, Sr., Post – “He looks like a member of an 80s hair band, but he's actually a basketball player. Kaiden is a solid post player who runs the floor well and can be effective in the post. Has a very good touch in the high post. Plays extremely hard when he is on the floor and is not afraid to sacrifice his body, diving on loose balls or taking charges. Has the ability to be a great post defender and rebounder. A pleasure to coach and be around every day.”

35 – Zack Reese, 6-2, Jr., Wing – “Zack made up his mind at the end of last season that he was going to be a varsity basketball player at McDowell and he worked tirelessly to accomplish that goal. Zack may be the best on the team at scoring in the mid-range as a perimeter player. The combination of his growth and added strength over the summer has helped him to become a much better defender and to finish in transition. One of those kids that is easy to coach, and his teammates love him.”

40 – Rylan Parkins, 6-5, Soph., Post – “If you go a few days without seeing Rylan, it feels like he has grown more since the last time you saw him. Has a great combination of skill and size. A lefty that shoots it very well in the mid-range and is a great high-post passer. Rylan is a player that we will count on immediately for production both scoring and rebounding. Still has so much room for growth as a player, he will improve as he plays quickly. With added strength and experience Rylan will be a special player for McDowell.”

42 – Jeremiah Ellis, 6-4, Sr., Post – “Jeremiah returns for his senior year after finishing the end of last year as one of the best post players in our league. He is still working his way into basketball shape and getting his touch back after another successful season on the football field. A strong, physical post player who can run the floor and finish. Has all the tools to be an outstanding rebounder on both sides of the floor. Jeremiah’s biggest fault is he is sometimes too hard on himself and becomes frustrated when he does not play up to his own expectations. I just want him to play hard and have fun, that’s when he is at his best.”

44 – Kyson Rinnert, 6-3, Soph., Wing – “Kyson has been a pleasant surprise for our team early in the preseason. A player that did some good things for us over the summer, he is playing even better for us through the first two weeks of practice. Kyson is long and has the ability to shoot the ball well from the perimeter and can finish at the basket. A tremendous competitor that can play a variety of positions. Constantly striving to do his job, the best he can.”