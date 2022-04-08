At arm's length: Titans hold off Enka comeback attempt

One rocky inning can spell doom for any baseball team, but the McDowell Titans and Hunter Byerly were determined not to let that happen Thursday against the Enka Jets.

McDowell evened its Mountain 3A/4A Conference record with a 4-3 win over the Jets in Candler. The Titans (9-5 overall, 3-3 TMC) scored three times in the top of the first and added a solo insurance run in the fifth.

It was just enough to hold off a comeback attempt by the Jets (5-7, 2-6), who scored three times in the bottom of the fifth.

Byerly (4-2) was solid and efficient, turning in a 99-pitch complete game and allowing three runs on eight hits. He struck out five and walked four.

Enka collected four of its hits and pushed across all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth. But Byerly worked his way out of the jam to preserve the lead.

The Jets had the bases loaded with two out in the bottom of the seventh, but Byerly closed out the game with a strikeout.

McDowell scratched three times in the first off Enka starter Deegan Randall (5 IP, 7H, 4R, 3K, BB, 2HBP). Matthew Spivey (1-for-3, R, SB) led off the game with a basehit to right. Spivey stole second, and Michael Lewis was hit by a pitch with one gone to put runners at first and second.

Noah Higgins (2-for-4, RBI, R) then delivered an RBI single to center to make it 1-0. Ty Smith (1-for-2, RBI, R, Sac, SB) drove in Lewis with an RBI ground out. Caleb Jimison’s (1-for-2, RBI) two-out single plated Higgins, and the Titans led 3-0.

The score stayed that way until the fifth. Smith reached on a two-out, infield single, stole second, and scored on a single to right by Byerly (2-for-2, RBI) that made it 4-0.

With the Buncombe County schools on spring break next week, the Titans will step outside the league, traveling to Chase on Monday and Mitchell on Thursday.

McDowell 12, Enka 1 (JV) – The Titans (9-1, 6-0) kept rolling with a 12-1 blowout of the Jets. McDowell scored five runs in the second and five in the fourth to break open the game.

Eli Elliott (double, RBI, SB) went 2-for-2, and Jacob Davis (2 doubles, RBI, 2R) was 2-for-3 to lead the way.

Dawson Ray (RBI, 2SB), Alex Barnes, Isaac Gilliland (2RBIs), Griffin Young (2RBIs, 2R) and Tryp Young collected one hit apiece.

Kyson Rinnert got the win on the mound, allowing a run on one hit in three innings of work. He struck out one and hit a batter. Tryp Young shut down Enka the final two frames, giving up one hit and striking out four.