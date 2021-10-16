Asheville roadblock: Titans fall to Cougars in battle for first place in TMC

ASHEVILLE – The McDowell Titans knew going into Friday night’s Mountain 3A/4A showdown with Asheville High School that mistakes had to be few and far between.
But two miscues in the first half proved very costly and the Cougars shut out the Titans 31-0 at Memorial Stadium. In all likelihood, the win gave the Cougars (6-2 overall, 4-0 TMC) the conference championship and ended McDowell’s (5-2, 3-1) chances at its first league title since 1992. The Cougars’ remaining two contests are against lower-tiered teams North Buncombe and Enka.
Meanwhile for the Titans, while Friday’s setback is costly in terms of the championship, there is still plenty to play for going into the final two weeks of the regular season. McDowell hosts Erwin next Friday in the home finale before finishing up at A.C. Reynolds the following week.
Statistically, the two teams were fairly equal. Asheville had 293 yards of offense and 16 first downs. Dual-threat quarterback Khalil Conley was 5-of-12 passing for 100 yards and one passing touchdown. The junior also had 61 yards on the ground and ran for a touchdown. Senior tailback Caleb Madden had 82 yards on the ground on 13 carries.
The speedy duo accounted for the bulk of the offense on Friday. While Asheville is noted for its ability to break off long plays, the Cougars had just one run of 20-plus yards the entire night.
McDowell finished with 204 yards total offense in the game and held the ball for nearly 30 minutes, but had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.
Early on, it appeared that McDowell was going to be effective in keeping the ball away from the dynamic Cougar offense and potentially putting up some points of its own.
Unfortunately for McDowell, three promising first-half drives broke down due to either turnovers or downs in Asheville territory. The Cougars capitalized by jumping out to a 17-0 lead after one quarter, and then, an additional touchdown drive late in the second quarter made it 24-0 at the half.
The Cougars were held scoreless in the third quarter but capped off their night with one more score coming off a third turnover deep in Titan territory.
Asheville appeared to be on its way to a quick touchdown, but its initial drive stalled inside the red zone. Xander White booted a 22-yard field goal from the right hash with 6:57 left in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead.
McDowell, on its second drive of the night, started at its 33 and moved the ball into Cougar territory.
Gabe Marsh (12-of-18 passing, 101 yards, INT) made an 11-yard completion to Matthew Spivey (8 receptions, 66 yards), followed by runs of 2 and 6 yards from Blake Boswell (17 carries, 62 yards), and a 7-yard run by Grayson Blackwelder (7-40) got the ball down to the Asheville 40.
However, on the next play, freshman tailback Josh Ellis lost the ball near the 35-yard line and the Cougars recovered.
On the first play after the turnover, Conley found a wide-open T.J. Williams on a 53-yard pass play, getting deep inside McDowell territory. On the next play, Tre McGahee took the pitch from Conley and sprinted in from 11 yards to make it 10-0.
Then after a McDowell three-and-out, Asheville once again went on the attack, putting points on the board again as the first quarter expired. Starting at the Titan 45, Conley broke a 13-yard run and ran out of bounds with less than four seconds left. He then found Williams on a vertical as time elapsed from 32 yards away to pad the lead to 17-0.
The next drive for the Titans again showed promise as they crossed midfield. But a no-gain and an 8-yard sack of Marsh derailed things again at the 40.
The Cougars again capitalized, and in six plays produced their final score of the half. Conley, on a quarterback draw, ran in from 4 yards out with 3:03 left in the half, increasing the margin to 24-0.
One final drive late in the half had the makings of producing points for the McDowell offense, but nothing came from it. Marsh converted on a fourth-down play, finding Blackwelder for 7 yards to get down to the 22-yard line. Then on the next play, Marsh was flushed toward the right sideline and was picked off by linebacker Otis Walton-Thach near the 15-yard line.
That play closed a frustrating half for the Titans’ offense and essentially put the game out of reach.
The second half was pretty even overall as Asheville chewed up time running the football. The lone score in the fourth was a result of a fumble recovery at the McDowell 10-yard line. McGahee made it 31-0 on a 10-yard run with 7:31 left.
With two contests left, the Titans still have an outside shot as an at-large bid in the State 4A Playoffs. A win by the Titans next Friday would guarantee them a top-three finish in The Mountain 3A/4A, their best league finish since tying for third place in 2012.
Yardstick
McDowell Asheville
First downs 12 16
Rushes-yds. 37-103 27-183
Passing 12-18-1 5-12
Passing yds. 101 100
Total yds. 204 283
Return yds. 94 38
Penalties-yds. 3-35 4-35
Punts-avg. 2-36.5 3-35.3
Fumbles/lost 2/2 1/0
McDowell 00 00 00 00 – 00
Asheville 17 07 00 07 – 31
Individual stats: Rushing: McDowell (Blake Boswell 17-62, Grayson Blackwelder 7-40, Kiyuan Selby 3-14, Josh Ellis 3-8, Gabe Marsh 7-m21) Asheville (Caleb Madden 13-82, Khalil Conley 10-61-TD, Tre McGahee 2-21-2TDs, Jay Avery 2-19) Passing: McDowell (Gabe Marsh 12-18-1-0-101 yds.) Asheville (Khalil Conley 5-12-0-1-100 yds.) Receiving: McDowell (Matthew Spivey 8-66, Josh Ellis 1-23, Grayson Blackwelder 1-7, Jeremiah Ellis 1-3, Jackson Marsh 1-2) Asheville (T.J. Williams 3-79-TD, Heff Finley 2-21)
Scoring summary
First quarter
A – Xander White 22 FG (6:57)