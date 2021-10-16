Asheville roadblock: Titans fall to Cougars in battle for first place in TMC

However, on the next play, freshman tailback Josh Ellis lost the ball near the 35-yard line and the Cougars recovered.

On the first play after the turnover, Conley found a wide-open T.J. Williams on a 53-yard pass play, getting deep inside McDowell territory. On the next play, Tre McGahee took the pitch from Conley and sprinted in from 11 yards to make it 10-0.

Then after a McDowell three-and-out, Asheville once again went on the attack, putting points on the board again as the first quarter expired. Starting at the Titan 45, Conley broke a 13-yard run and ran out of bounds with less than four seconds left. He then found Williams on a vertical as time elapsed from 32 yards away to pad the lead to 17-0.

The next drive for the Titans again showed promise as they crossed midfield. But a no-gain and an 8-yard sack of Marsh derailed things again at the 40.

The Cougars again capitalized, and in six plays produced their final score of the half. Conley, on a quarterback draw, ran in from 4 yards out with 3:03 left in the half, increasing the margin to 24-0.