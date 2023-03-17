For second time in as many games, the McDowell Titans relied on late inning magic. The Titans broke open a close game in the late innings Thursday to beat the Erwin High Warriors 9-2 on the road in Leicester.

The Titans finish out the first week of Mountain Athletic Conference play with a lot of momentum, sweeping an Erwin squad that was 5-0 going and had beaten three of its opponents via the mercy rule. The Warriors had also allowed just 10 total runs in their first five contests. This week, the runs allowed were nearly tripled.

Down 2-0 after five innings, McDowell used a six-run sixth to turn things around and then three more in the seventh salted the game away. The end result is a great first week of league play for Coach Alex Smith’s team.

“Opening up the league with a sweep is a big deal, but I’m especially proud of the way we did it,” said Coach Smith. “With six outs left we didn’t quit playing. We started hitting the ball and some things dropped in for us. And once we took the lead, we played good defense and made no mistakes. So, to come from behind against a good team is big.”

In the top of the sixth, Isaac Gilliland reached on a two-base error. Then after a lineout by Kyson Rinnert, Braded Beck delivered an RBI double to right scoring Gilliland to make it a one-run game.

Noah Higgins continued the rally with an infield hit, putting runners on the corners. Evan Kelley then tied the game 2-2 on a squeeze play bringing in Beck. Then, two straight walks to Matthew Spivey and Jacob Davis put the Titans in front 3-2 as Higgins scored on Davis’ walk.

Eli Elliott then was hit by a pitch and brought Gilliand back to the plate for the second time in the frame. A clutch two-run hit by the sophomore capped off a huge inning.

The insurance runs in the seventh came when Kelley blasted a one out three run-homer over the right field fence to add to the McDowell lead.

With all the offense that occurred late, it helped preserve a great effort on the mound by sophomore Jacob Davis who got the win going 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits Davis struck out six and walked three batters.

Tryp Young finished the game getting the last out as Davis had reached over pitch count plateau.

McDowell will have a pair of non-conference games this upcoming week starting with Patton on Monday followed up by Mitchell on Thursday.