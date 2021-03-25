Another difficult test: Titans host two-time defending NWC champions Watauga

Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.

On the stat sheet and the scoreboard, last Friday’s 39-7 loss to Alexander Central might seem like a nightmare.

But looking at things from a coach’s standpoint, it wasn’t bad at all.

The McDowell Titans (2-2) gave an enormous effort against the much bigger and more experienced Cougars, staying in the game until some late Alexander Central touchdowns turned the final score ugly.

“We’ve had a good week of work,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “I told them after the game they had nothing to put their heads down about; they played their guts out. As a coach, as long as the kids give everything they have, you can deal with it, and I thought they did.”

The Titans will need to do that again this week.

The Watauga Pioneers (3-0) visit Titan Stadium tonight (7 p.m.) looking for their 20th consecutive Northwestern 3A/4A Conference win. Watauga has already beaten Alexander Central, so the Pioneers are angling for their third straight conference championship in the COVID-shortened season. They’re coming off a 49-13 win over St. Stephens that saw the Pioneers out-gain the Indians 481-164.