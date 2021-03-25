Another difficult test: Titans host two-time defending NWC champions Watauga

Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.
On the stat sheet and the scoreboard, last Friday’s 39-7 loss to Alexander Central might seem like a nightmare.
But looking at things from a coach’s standpoint, it wasn’t bad at all.
The McDowell Titans (2-2) gave an enormous effort against the much bigger and more experienced Cougars, staying in the game until some late Alexander Central touchdowns turned the final score ugly.
“We’ve had a good week of work,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “I told them after the game they had nothing to put their heads down about; they played their guts out. As a coach, as long as the kids give everything they have, you can deal with it, and I thought they did.”
The Titans will need to do that again this week.
The Watauga Pioneers (3-0) visit Titan Stadium tonight (7 p.m.) looking for their 20th consecutive Northwestern 3A/4A Conference win. Watauga has already beaten Alexander Central, so the Pioneers are angling for their third straight conference championship in the COVID-shortened season. They’re coming off a 49-13 win over St. Stephens that saw the Pioneers out-gain the Indians 481-164.
“Watauga is a good football team,” said Brewer. “There’s no doubt about that. But we’ve seen spurts where we’re a pretty good football team, too. We just haven’t seen that for a whole game. I think the defense has played lights-out. They’ve played their tails off. But offensively, we’ve beaten ourselves. It’s one of those things where, if we had made this block or that cut, it would have been the difference between five or six yards and 90.”
The good news for the offense this week is the return of a player who can go 90 at the drop of a hat – senior running back Quantavian Moore. Moore (39 carries, 160 yards, 2TDs) suffered a sprained ankle in a win over St. Stephens March 5 and hasn’t been fully healthy until this week. Brewer said Moore is now 100%.
“Not having Quanto full bore the last couple of weeks has hurt us,” said the second-year head coach. “He’s a big part of it (the offense). All those years I spent coaching defense, he’s the kind of guy you look for first (on film). You find that guy that can house it on you, and you start with him and game plan from there.”
With Moore back full steam, the Titans will try and get in a few more offensive snaps than last week, when they ran just 34 plays to Alexander Central’s 65. But the Cougars had trouble breaking big plays against McDowell, and the defense will try and repeat that effort tonight against the Pioneers’ run-oriented offense and senior running back Seb Best (29-320-3TDs).
Not surprisingly, all that time spent on the field resulted in some big tackle totals for the Titans. Senior linebacker Jacob Pearson led the way with 18 tackles, 13 of them solo, and one tackle for loss. Junior linebacker Grayson Blackwelder made 17 stops, 12 of them solo. Linebacker Harley Allison and defensive back Ethan Hensley made 10 tackles apiece. Defensive back Riley Moore added nine.
Watauga leads the all-time series between the two 19-17-1, and has taken six in a row from the Titans, including a 62-14 win in the last meeting between the two in 2019.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference football standings 2021
Conf. Overall
Watauga (3A) 3-0 3-0
South Caldwell (4A) 1-0 1-1
Freedom (3A) 2-1 2-1
Alexander Central (3A) 2-1 2-2
McDowell (4A) 2-2 2-2
St. Stephens (3A) 0-3 1-3
Hickory (3A) 0-3 0-4
Friday, March 19
Alexander Central 39, McDowell 7
Hickory at Forestview (ppd.)
South Caldwell at Freedom (ppd.-COVID)
Watauga 49, St. Stephens 13
Saturday, March 20
Forestview 20, Hickory 12
Friday, March 26
Watauga at McDowell
South Caldwell at Hickory
Freedom at Asheville
Alexander Central at St. Stephens
Thursday, April 1
Hickory at Alexander Central
Freedom at Watauga
St. Stephens at South Caldwell
Friday, April 9
McDowell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Hickory
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
Thursday, Feb. 25
Freedom 18, St. Stephens 14
South Iredell 7, Alexander Central 2
Friday, Feb. 26
Watauga at South Caldwell (ppd.)
Saturday, Feb. 27
McDowell 21, Hickory 7
Friday, March 5
McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18
Freedom 28, Hickory 16
Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7
Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18
Friday, March 12
South Caldwell 50, McDowell 0
Watauga 23, Hickory 6
Alexander Central 53, Freedom 12
St. Stephens 30, Bessemer City 0
McDowell Titan football stats 2021
McDowell Opponents
First downs 32 60
Rushes-yds. 101-294 144-743
Passing 30-63-3-1 30-60-1-5
Passing yds. 391 537
Total yds. 685 1280
Fumbles/lost 7/5 8/3
Penalties-yds. 14-145 25-233
McDowell 14 07 07 21 – 49
Opponents 25 37 06 46 – 114
Individual stats
Offense
Rushing
Player Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Quantavian Moore 39 160 4.1 2
Helon Alvarado 19 57 3.0 0
Jacob Pearson 6 32 5.3 0
Seth Baird 5 24 4.8 2
Gabe Marsh 25 20 0.0 0
Jesse Barrier 4 8 2.0 0
Riley Moore 1 2 2.0 0
Grayson Blackwelder 1 0 0.0 0
Totals 101 294 2.9 4
Passing
Player Comp. Att. Yds. INT TD
Marsh 30 63 391 3 1
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD
R. Moore 10 244 1
Pearson 7 71 0
Jeremiah Ellis 5 43 0
Evan Grigsby 3 22 0
Baird 2 10 0
Bryson Effler 1 9 0
Q. Moore 1 7 0
Alvarado 1 m5 0
Kickoff/punt returns
Player Ret. Yds. Avg. TD
Q. Moore 4 113 28.3 1
R. Moore 1 13 13.0 0
Pearson 1 16 16.0 0
Baird 1 6 6.0 0
Luke Roberts 1 5 5.0 0
Alvarado 1 2 2.0 0
Grigsby 1 1 1.0 0
Kicking
Player XPA XPM FGM FGA Blk. Long
Baird 6 6 0 1 0 0
Scoring
Player TD Rush Rec. Ret. FG XP Pts.
Baird 2 2 0 0 0 7 19
Q. Moore 3 2 0 1 0 0 18
R. Moore 2 0 1 1 0 0 12
Totals 7 4 1 2 0 7 49
Punting
Player Punts Avg.
Baird 18 32.6
Defense
Tackles
Player Solo Ast. Tot.
Grayson Blackwelder 36 14 50
Pearson 31 16 47
Ethan Hensley 13 11 24
R. Moore 15 8 23
Harley Allison 11 11 22
James Day 9 12 21
Effler 14 6 20
Dawson Bartlett 4 12 16
Dennison 6 8 14
Baird 7 6 13
Riley Presswood 5 8 13
Jake Marsh 7 5 12
Barrier 5 6 11
Tackles for loss
Player TFL
Blackwelder 2
Pearson 2