Another big win: Titans take down Jets to stay unbeaten in conference play

“I’m really proud of our line,” said Ellis. “One of our starters, James Day, is out right now, and we had our second string come in and did us proud. Everybody stepped up tonight. There’s little stuff we’ve got to fix, but I’m proud of our line.”

There was plenty to be proud of in the opening half.

McDowell took the opening kickoff and needed just five plays to take the lead. Josh Ellis found a crease at the line of scrimmage, jetted up the middle, high-stepped a tackle at the 15 and sprinted in for a 47-yard score. Marsh walked into the end zone with a quarterback keeper on the conversion, and the Titans led 8-0 with 8:43 to go in the first quarter.

Enka briefly had some life after the Titans muffed a punt at their 28, but the defense held and the Jets turned it over on downs. Enka then intercepted Marsh on a tipped ball, but again, the Titans’ defense was up to the task.

When McDowell got the ball again, Selby ripped off a 44-yard gain that set the Titans up on the Enka 9. Marsh capped the drive with a 1-yard score that made it 14-0 with 11:19 to go before halftime.