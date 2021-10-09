Another big win: Titans take down Jets to stay unbeaten in conference play

The McDowell Titans put the hammer down when the flag dropped, let up on the throttle in the second half, and cruised home with a 36-7 win over the Enka Jets on homecoming Friday.
Now, the real race begins.
The Titans (5-1 overall, 3-0 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) opened up a 30-0 halftime lead against the Jets (1-5, 0-3) and stayed perfect in league play headed into a brutal final three weeks of the season that begins with a trip to Asheville (5-2, 3-0) next Friday with first place on the line.
McDowell rolled up 454 yards of offense, with 335 of it coming in the first half. With leading rusher Blake Boswell on the sidelines with a sprained ankle, four different Titan ballcarriers ran for at least 50 yards apiece.
Meanwhile, the defense held Enka to 131 yards of offense in the first half, and the Jets didn’t even threaten until a late and inconsequential scoring drive after the majority of McDowell’s starters were finished for the night.
“We had a really good first half,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “We dragged a little in the second half, but sometimes, when you’re in a game like that, it’s hard to keep the kids up and motivated. But we took care of business in the first half, and we got to get some kids in, and that’s always good. I’m pretty sure we cleared the bench and that’s good.
“Now, the hard part starts, but we’ve done what we needed to do to this point.”
Things came pretty easily for the Titans on Friday, especially in the running game.
Freshman Josh Ellis and senior Kiyaun Selby filled in perfectly for Boswell. Ellis ran for 133 yards and touchdowns of 47 and 3 yards on just 12 carries. Selby went for 88 yards and a score on 11 attempts.
Sophomore Hunter Kirby had 65 yards on three carries and ran for a 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Grayson Blackwelder added 50 yards on three carries, and quarterback Gabe Marsh ran for 23 yards and a score on three attempts.
“We’ve got some pretty good young backs,” said Brewer.
Selby said he was confident the Titans’ running backs would get the job done.
“Our mindset was just to destroy them,” Selby said. “We wanted to come in here and put 60 points up on homecoming. We didn’t, but we got the win and that’s what counts. All the running backs did great. We got touchdowns and we got some yards.”
The backs had plenty of room to run thanks to the offensive line, which was without starter James Day, who was sick and missed the game. Center Michael Ellis said he was pleased with the line’s performance.
“I’m really proud of our line,” said Ellis. “One of our starters, James Day, is out right now, and we had our second string come in and did us proud. Everybody stepped up tonight. There’s little stuff we’ve got to fix, but I’m proud of our line.”
There was plenty to be proud of in the opening half.
McDowell took the opening kickoff and needed just five plays to take the lead. Josh Ellis found a crease at the line of scrimmage, jetted up the middle, high-stepped a tackle at the 15 and sprinted in for a 47-yard score. Marsh walked into the end zone with a quarterback keeper on the conversion, and the Titans led 8-0 with 8:43 to go in the first quarter.
Enka briefly had some life after the Titans muffed a punt at their 28, but the defense held and the Jets turned it over on downs. Enka then intercepted Marsh on a tipped ball, but again, the Titans’ defense was up to the task.
When McDowell got the ball again, Selby ripped off a 44-yard gain that set the Titans up on the Enka 9. Marsh capped the drive with a 1-yard score that made it 14-0 with 11:19 to go before halftime.
McDowell’s next possession started at its 7-yard line, but the Titans didn’t stay there long. Blackwelder took a double handoff and dashed 49 yards to the Enka 25. Ellis picked up 22 on the next play and then scored from the 3 on first-and-goal. Ellis ran for the conversion to make it 22-0 with 7:21 to go in the second quarter.
Another long drive, this one covering 83 yards, put the finishing touches on a dominating half of football. Marsh (4-for-9 passing, 95 yards, 2INTs) had a 14-yard completion to Blackwelder and an 11-yard hookup with Matthew Spivey (2 receptions 61 yards) on the march. Selby’s 3-yarder and subsequent two-point conversion run put the Titans ahead 30-0 with 1:02 to go in the half.
Enka finally got on the board late in the fourth with a 15-play, 74-yard drive. The Jets converted three third downs and a fourth down on the march, and quarterback Cam Wait (16-of-28 passing, 195 yards, INT, 18 rushes, 60 yards, TD) scored from 1 yard out to cut the lead to 30-7 with 3:06 to play.
McDowell added one more touchdown on Kirby’s 52-yard run with 1:34 to play. Kirby also had a 17-yard gain on the drive.
The Titans enjoyed the victory, but quickly turned their attention toward next week.
“We’ve just got to play football,” said Michael Ellis. “We’ve got to execute every day and try to get better. We really have got to take it day by day and game by game and try to do our best.”
Selby agreed.
“We’ve got three tough games ahead of us, and we’ve got to get after it at practice and be ready for them,” said Selby.
After Asheville, the Titans wrap up the regular season with a home date against Erwin Oct. 15 and a road game at A.C. Reynolds Oct. 22.