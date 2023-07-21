The home stretch of the 2023 Old North State League Season has been anything but friendly for the Marion Swamp Foxes baseball team. Losers of seven consecutive league contests, Marion has found themselves down in the basement of the Western Division of the ONSL. On Thursday evening, the Swamp Foxes in the 2023 home finale were defeated by the Lexington Flying Pigs 14-3 in seven innings.

In three of the seven losses, Marion has allowed double-digit runs to its opposition and the same rang true on Thursday night. Down by only a 4-3 margin, Lexington erupted for 10 runs in the top half of the fifth and then added three more in the sixth, suddenly making a close game anything but that as the 10-run rule kicked in after the Swamp Foxes were retired in the bottom half of the seventh. Lexington finished with 16 hits in total from nine different hitters.

Mason Huffstickler took the loss for Marion, going four innings allowing four runs on five hits. Huffstickler recorded two strikeouts but walked four batters. The Swamp Foxes pitching staff as a whole had difficultly throwing strikes on Thursday night as they allowed a team total of 10 walks to the Flying Pigs.

Lexington broke the game open off Marion reliever Trip Triplett, who retired just one batter before being pulled. Triplett allowed seven earned runs on three hits and three walks.

The Swamp Foxes ended up with 10 hits of their own from 10 different batters, but was never able to put any large innings together. Down 4-0 early, Marion put together four straight hits to trim the Lexington advantage in half. After two quick outs were made, base hits by catcher Joey Current and second basemen Gerald BeBalko put runners on the corner. Scott Artzer then singled in Current to put Marion on the board 4-1. Then on a first pitch, Josh Simpson pushed a single across the right side of the infield, scoring DeBalko to make it a 4-2 game.

The Swamp Foxes tacked on one more in the bottom of the fourth. Again after two quick outs, Caleb Warren singled. That was followed by a hit from Jacob Pealer that put runners on the corners again. Warren scored on a double steal when Pealer was able to draw a throw from the Lexington catcher, making second base on an errant throw.

Noah Preuer (1-for-3) was the only Swamp Fox player to hit for extra bases. Current (RBI), DeBalko (RBI), Artzer (RBI) Christian Riley, Benjamin Barnes and Bryce Daniels, Pealer, Simpson and Warren had a single apiece.

With no playoff berth attainable for Marion (13-19, 9-18), the team will conclude the 2023 Old North State League season on Saturday in a double-header against upcoming top-seed Hendersonville (26-10, 21-6) starting at 3:30 p.m.