The Marion Swamp Foxes split a pair of games earlier this at Big League Camp to improve its overall record to 3-2 on the season.

Friday the Swamp Foxes squandered a grand opportunity to pick up a huge win in the Old North State League. The Lexington Flying Pigs with three runs late pulled way 6-3.

Marion had the lead once at 3-2 after seven innings of play. However two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings by the Flying Pigs off pitcher Hruz Wagner was the difference in the game.

The Swamp Foxes collected six hits off Lexington in the game. Limestone University product Caleb Warren (2-for3) and Cheapeake College standout Gerald DeBalko (2-for-4) had two hits each. Mitch Green (University of Missouri-St. Louis) and Brooks Mauro (Spartanburg Methodist) added one hit each. Marion scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the second. Mars Hill and former McDowell infielder Chapel Matson reached on a deep fly ball that was mishandled by the Lexington center fielder, Green scored on the play that tied it up 1-1 at the time.

In the fifth Mauro and DeBalko both singled to start the frame. Griffin Rowe grounded into a double play but it did push across Mauro to tie the score at 2-2. Marion’s only lead of the night came in the bottom of the sixth. Catcher Joey Current earned a two-out walk and then Warren singled to put runners on the corners. The Swamp Foxes then converted a double steal on ball low in the dirt to go ahead 3-2.

Wagner got out of trouble in the seventh but was not able to escape in the last two frames. Lexington scratched off three combined hits in the eighth and ninth. With the bases loaded Carson Willoughby (Gardner-Webb) reached on a fielders choice when a force play was made at second but the throw to get Willoughby out in time was unsuccessful, two runners ended up scoring in the sequence giving Lexington the lead again at 4-3.

Then in the ninth a run-scoring double from Justin Jiminez (Frostburg State University) and an RBI-hit from Bubba Luke put the game away.

(Marion 4, Sandhills 3)

A three run first inning was a strong enough catalyst for the Swamp Foxes in Thursday night’s 4-3 home win over the Sandhills Bogeys.

Marion, with six hits in total, had three of them in the bottom of the first to jump out to a 3-0 lead over Bogeys starting pitcher Roy Leonard.

Garrett Rowe began the first with an opposite field hit to right. After Rowe took second on

a steal, Noah Prueuer ripped an RBI-triple to put Marion ahead 1-0. Week

Designated hitter Joey Current then singled in Preuer to make it 2-0 and then a wild pitch brought in Mitch Green for the third run of the inning.

Ahead 3-1 half way through the Swamp Foxes added another run to push the lead back to three runs. Rowe tripled to right to begin the fifth. After a fly out by Scott Artzer failed to drive in Rowe, Preuer made it a 4-1 game with a sacrifice to center.

That run turned out to be very important as Sandhills posted single runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Leighton Bost picked up the win for Marion allowing one run on three hits in four innings. Josh Simpson added three scoreless innings and relievers Peyton Powell and Dylan Wobbe covered the last two innings.

Marion took it first road trip of the season on Saturday evening playing Lexington in a rematch of Friday’s contest. The Swamp Foxes return home Sunday to play the Fayetteville Chutes. (6 p.m. start)