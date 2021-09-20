All-star cast: McDowell Athletic Hall of Fame to induct diverse class

This year’s class of inductees into the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame features a little something for just about every sports fan in the school’s history.
Seven new members will be inducted Oct. 8 when the Titans host Enka in the annual homecoming football game. The school plans to tie the hall of fame ceremony in with the 50th anniversary celebration set for the same weekend. In addition, a pair of previously inducted members who missed their chance at the induction ceremony will be enshrined as well.
The class is larger than usual because the high school hasn’t had the chance to bring in a new group since the COVID-19 pandemic began interrupting athletics in spring of 2020.
Here are the 2021 inductees:
Brandon Blake, class of 1999, baseball – A four-year varsity starter and two-time all-conference pick, Blake had an incredible senior season both at the plate and on the mound.
As a pitcher, he went 6-2 with a 1.04 earned run average and 67 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched. Opponents hit just .144 against him. At the dish, Blake hit .446 with 10 doubles, 26 RBIs and a school-record-tying seven home runs. Blake also posted a .942 fielding percentage at shortstop when he wasn’t pitching.
For his efforts, Blake was named the Northwestern 4A Conference Player of the Year and earned North Carolina Coaches Association All-State honors.
Wendy Bost, class of 1987, softball – Bost, a three-year starter at shortstop for the Lady Titans, helped lead McDowell to three straight conference championships and the State 4A Championship series in 1987, where the Lady Titans fell two games to one against Northern Nash.
Bost batted .545, was named to the All-Northwestern 4A Conference team, and was recognized as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A State Player of the Year.
Stenson Conley, class of 1973, basketball – Conley, the school’s first true star player, led the Titans to a 16-6 record in 1973, as the Titans won the Western 4A Conference tournament for the second year in a row.
Conley averaged 15.4 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks per game as a senior and was named to the All-Western 4A first team. He was named conference tournament MVP after going for 25 points, 21 rebounds and seven blocks in a win over Morganton in the championship game. Conley was also named to the annual Civitan Classic All-Star Game.
Conley played collegiately for Winston-Salem State University and is ninth on the Rams’ all-time rebounding list. He later served as head coach for the WSSU women’s team.
Carson Gowan, class of 1983, football – As a senior offensive lineman, Gowan helped lead the 1982 Titans to a 7-3 record, their best mark in 10 years. He was named the team’s top lineman as a junior in 1981.
Gowan played collegiately at Lenoir Rhyne University and started every single game of his four-year career, 44 consecutive contests.
Gowan later became an assistant coach at McDowell and was the team’s head coach for eight seasons, leading the Titans to eight victories in 2012.
Terrance Kincaid, class of 2008, football and basketball – Perhaps the finest all-around male athlete in the history of the school, Kincaid excelled both on the gridiron and the court.
In football, Kincaid was a two-time All-Northwestern 4A Conference selection and was an Associated Press All-State first-team pick as a senior after rushing for a school record 2,654 yards and 27 touchdowns on 300 carries. He finished his two-year varsity career as the school’s all-time leading rusher, running for 4,810 yards and 47 TDs on 535 attempts.
Despite missing his sophomore season with a knee injury, Kincaid owns the top five single-game rushing performances in the school’s 50-year history, including an MHS record 382 yards against East Rutherfordton his junior year.
He also owns North Carolina state records for rushing yards per game for a career with an average of 218.6; and for career average distance on touchdown runs with an almost-unbelievable 45.3 yard average (47 touchdown runs totaling 2,129 yards).
In basketball, Kincaid was a two-time All-NW4A selection and was the conference tournament MVP as a senior. He helped lead the Titans to an NW4A regular-season championship, a pair of conference tournament titles, and an appearance in the West 4A Regional championship game.
As a senior, Kincaid averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 steals, shot 58% from the field, and led the state in assists at 8.3 per game. He finished his varsity career with 995 points, 434 rebounds, 382 assists and 220 steals.
Jeremy Styles, class of 1987, football – Styles, a nimble-footed quarterback, led the Titans to a share of the Northwestern 4A Conference championship and a school-record 9-2 mark as a senior in 1986.
Styles passed for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 465 yards and six more scores for a total of 1,272 yards and 16 TDs.
For his efforts, Styles became the first McDowell player – and one of only four in school history – to be named conference Player of the Year. At the time, the league named only one player of the year instead of separate ones on offense and defense as has been the case the last couple of decades.
Kurie Washington, class of 2008, basketball – The Lady Titans’ all-time leading scorer, Washington is one of the most decorated McDowell players of all time.
Washington was a three-time All-Northwestern 4A Conference selection and was named the conference’s Player of the Year her junior and senior seasons. She was also a two-time Associated Press All-State first-team pick.
As a senior, Washington averaged 22.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals as she helped lead the Lady Titans to their second straight NW4A regular-season and tournament championships and their second consecutive West 4A Regional appearance. Washington finished her McDowell career with 2,020 points and 629 rebounds.
At Wingate University, Washington was a three-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection and was named the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2009. She finished her college career with 1,623 points and 420 rebounds.
The previous hall of fame class, voted in back in 2019, included the 1975-76 Titans basketball team and former hoops standouts Tiffany Stacey-Sellers and Raekwon Miller. The ceremony for that group was canceled due to inclement weather during basketball season, and was never rescheduled. Miller was able to attend at a subsequent game, but the other inductees couldn’t make it and were never formally recognized.