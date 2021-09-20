All-star cast: McDowell Athletic Hall of Fame to induct diverse class

This year’s class of inductees into the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame features a little something for just about every sports fan in the school’s history.

Seven new members will be inducted Oct. 8 when the Titans host Enka in the annual homecoming football game. The school plans to tie the hall of fame ceremony in with the 50th anniversary celebration set for the same weekend. In addition, a pair of previously inducted members who missed their chance at the induction ceremony will be enshrined as well.

The class is larger than usual because the high school hasn’t had the chance to bring in a new group since the COVID-19 pandemic began interrupting athletics in spring of 2020.

Here are the 2021 inductees:

Brandon Blake, class of 1999, baseball – A four-year varsity starter and two-time all-conference pick, Blake had an incredible senior season both at the plate and on the mound.

As a pitcher, he went 6-2 with a 1.04 earned run average and 67 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched. Opponents hit just .144 against him. At the dish, Blake hit .446 with 10 doubles, 26 RBIs and a school-record-tying seven home runs. Blake also posted a .942 fielding percentage at shortstop when he wasn’t pitching.