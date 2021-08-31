All-Conference picks lead the way for Lady Titan golfers

The McDowell Lady Titans girls’ golf team is looking forward to kicking off the fall 2021 campaign this week as the program looks to compete in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

The Lady Titans were in an early season match at Asheville Municipal last Thursday when thunderstorms ended the round early. The team will hope to complete its first full round Thursday at Black Mountain.

Coach Tony Davis’ group this fall will feature three all-conference members from back in the spring season, a fourth upperclassman and two incoming freshmen who have the potential to be really solid players down the road. The elder stateswomen of the group have really taken on leadership roles so far, according to Davis.

“This is one of the most cohesive groups I’ve ever had,” said Davis. “They all pick up each other on and off the course. We have a really good group of upperclassmen on that aspect. They’re a pleasure to be around.”

The lone senior on the roster is Ashton Kirkland, who finished third in the Northwestern 3A/4A back in the spring and looks to contend in the upper tier of the conference this fall.

Juniors Kaylin Darveaux and Claudia Taylor were All-Conference selections last season, and Junior Lacey Patton will round out a solid group of four this fall.