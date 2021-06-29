Accolades galore: Champion Titans win majority of NWC's postseason hardware

To the victors, they say, belong the spoils.
The McDowell Titans were unquestionably the victors in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference baseball race, and the spoils were certainly fitting.
Senior pitchers Dusty Revis and Chapel Matson were named co-Pitchers of the Year in voting by the league’s coaches, and Titans head coach Alex Smith was named the league’s Coach of the Year after leading McDowell to the conference championship for the first time since the Titans went back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.
The Titans made a deep run in the State 4A Playoffs before falling 4-3 to Porter Ridge in the third round Saturday night.
Revis and Matson were joined on the All-Conference team by fellow seniors Three Young, Ethan Hamm, Ben Barnes and Cyrus Black, as well as juniors Ethan Hensley, Logan Duncan and Ty Smith.
Both Matson and Revis – who will team up again at Mars Hill next season – were overwhelming on the mound for the Titans.
Revis went 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in 40 2/3 innings of work. He led the team in wins, strikeouts (68), WHIP (.984) and saves (2). Revis also posted a remarkable 17/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, issuing only four free passes all season. Opponents hit just .225 off him.
Matson went 5-1 with a 1.74 ERA in a team-high 44 1/3 innings pitched. Matson posted a 1.015 WHIP and struck out 41 batters against 17 walks. Opponents hit a meager .179 against Matson, best on the team.
“I was so glad they were able to share that award,” said Coach Smith. “They really were a two-headed monster. There are certain teams you don’t want to play on Tuesday or on Friday because they’ve got their best pitcher going. This year, teams didn’t want to play us either night, because both of them gave people a lot of problems.
“The key to their success, other than having great stuff, was that they just did not walk people and our defense played well behind them. I’m so proud of them, and Mars Hill will be getting two good ones.”
Smith, a 14th-year head coach with a 174-144 record, won the Coach of the Year award for the first time.
“It’s nice because the coaches recognize you,” he said. “But the better players you have, the better coach you are. This is a really good group of players and it’s a reflection on them. A lot of things went right for us this year, but a lot of things also went right for us three and four years ago. This senior group really bought in when they were freshmen and sophomores, and our success is a reflection of the commitment they made to our team and our program.”
A third member of the pitching staff, Ty Smith, was 3-1 and led the team with a 1.40 ERA in 20 innings. Smith struck out 21 hitters against six walks, notched a 1.10 WHIP, and teams batted just .216 against him.
The trio combined to work all but three innings for a team that boasted a 1.69 team ERA and had 133 strikeouts with only 28 walks.
McDowell also hit it pretty well, with a team batting average of .306 and an on-base percentage of .440. As a result, most of the lineup made the all-conference team.
Revis, the team’s leadoff hitter, had a big year at the plate, batting .373 and leading the team in on-base percentage (.500), slugging percentage (.647), OPS (1.147), triples (2), home runs (2), runs scored (20) and walks (11). He tied Matson for the team lead in hits (19), smacked four doubles, drove in 11 runs and stole nine bases. Playing shortstop when wasn’t pitching, Revis had a solid .906 fielding percentage.
Matson, who also flip-flopped between the mound and shortstop, batted .380 and tied for the team lead with 19 hits. He posted a .492 on-base percentage, a .400 slugging percentage and an 892 OPS. Matson had one double, drove in 12 runs, scored 17 and added nine walks and eight steals. Matson didn’t make an error all season.
Young, a senior center fielder, was a consistent threat at the plate throughout the season and led the club with a .411 average to go with a .478 OBP, 518 slugging percentage and a .995 OPS. Young also led the squad in doubles (6) and RBIs (17). Young had 17 hits, scored 12 runs, walked nine times and swiped five bases. He put up a .917 fielding percentage.
Barnes, a senior third baseman, had a .278/.391/.333 slash line and a .724 OPS. His 16 RBIs were second only to Young on the team. Barnes collected 15 hits, including three doubles, and drew eight walks.
Hamm, a senior left fielder, batted .245 and had a .385 on-base percentage. He got off to a slow start, but hit .389 (7-18) over the last six games. Hamm led the team with 10 stolen bases, and had 13 hits, a double, six RBIs, 12 runs scored and eight walks.
Black, a senior catcher, was a big reason for McDowell’s success on the mound, handling the staff well all season. He caught 93 innings, posting a .959 fielding percentage with 15 passed balls. Black threw out 33% (6-18) of runners attempting to steal. At the plate, he drove in four runs and had five basehits. He did it all while maintaining one of the highest GPAs in the graduating class.
Hensley, a junior right fielder, had an impressive varsity debut with a .333/.455/.528 line and a .982 OPS. Hensley had 12 hits, four doubles, a home run, five runs batted in, 10 runs scored and two steals. He fielded at a .923 clip with only one error.
Duncan, a junior second baseman, had a .300/.453/.350 line with an .803 OPS. He had 12 hits, two doubles, eight RBIs, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases. He also posted an .894 fielding percentage.
“With this team, it took everybody to accomplish what we did,” said Coach Smith. “It wasn’t just nine or 10. All 14 guys worked hard and were great teammates. I’ve been part of some teams where guys who didn’t play as many innings as they thought they should dragged the team down, but these guys didn’t allow that to happen. I wish they could all be all-conference because they deserve it.”
Smith also said the Titans’ fans deserve recognition. McDowell’s three home playoff games were packed with enthusiastic supporters.
“I want to say thanks to the community,” Smith said. “Those three playoff games, they came out and really made an impact. Every school we played said it was the biggest crowd and best atmosphere they had played in all year, and we do appreciate it.”
St. Stephens, which finished second in the standings, had the Player of the Year in junior Julien Peissel.