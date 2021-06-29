Accolades galore: Champion Titans win majority of NWC's postseason hardware

“I was so glad they were able to share that award,” said Coach Smith. “They really were a two-headed monster. There are certain teams you don’t want to play on Tuesday or on Friday because they’ve got their best pitcher going. This year, teams didn’t want to play us either night, because both of them gave people a lot of problems.

“The key to their success, other than having great stuff, was that they just did not walk people and our defense played well behind them. I’m so proud of them, and Mars Hill will be getting two good ones.”

Smith, a 14th-year head coach with a 174-144 record, won the Coach of the Year award for the first time.

“It’s nice because the coaches recognize you,” he said. “But the better players you have, the better coach you are. This is a really good group of players and it’s a reflection on them. A lot of things went right for us this year, but a lot of things also went right for us three and four years ago. This senior group really bought in when they were freshmen and sophomores, and our success is a reflection of the commitment they made to our team and our program.”