A real dogfight: 42nd Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship features wide-open field

When Marion Lake Club Golf Professional Greg Parker says there are a number of players who could win the 42nd Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship, he isn’t just whistling ‘Dixie.’
The field for the county’s oldest and most prestigious tournament will feature a laundry list of former champs and perennial contenders. As a result, the tourney, set for Saturday and Sunday Aug. 7 and 8, should be as competitive as ever.
“It has a chance to be a true wide-open race this year,” said Parker. “There are multiple players capable of winning.”
Among those expected to play will be defending champion Noah Bumgarner, a recent graduate of West Caldwell High. Bumgarner shot a 4-under-par 66 on the second day to edge Morganton’s Colton Makowiec by two shots. Both golfers shot even-par 70s on Saturday, and trailed former champions Brandon Godfrey and Josh Davis, who shot 68s on the first day.
Davis, Godfrey and Bumgarner’s West Caldwell teammate, Lexton Ford, were all in contention throughout the tournament, and could be right back there again.
Davis, who was the last player to win the title in back-to-back years (2008, 2009), is one of four golfers in this year’s field who have won the event multiple times. Rick Condrey (2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2010), Brian Curry (2004, 2005) and Jimmy Reynolds (2012, 2014) are all scheduled to compete. Former champs Godfrey (2016) and Taylor Young (2019) should also have a shot.
Parker said former McDowell High baseball standout Coleman Arrowood has played extremely well lately, and fellow MHS baseball alum Matt McFalls will travel in from out of state and could be in the mix as well.
Bumgarner’s grandfather, longtime Lake Club member Steve Short, finished fifth overall last year and won the super seniors title for the second straight time. Godfrey, who finished sixth a year ago, won his third seniors championship and his second in a row.
The ladies championship has been a family affair the last five years. Either Carrie Jackson (2016, 2017, 2019) or her daughter, Tyler Price (2018, 2020) has won the last five women’s titles. Jackson has claimed a record four championships in her career, also winning in 2013.
Awaiting them all will be a golf course in outstanding condition, according to Parker.
“The golf course is in really good shape,” said Parker. “For this time of year, I’ve never seen the greens any better. Bent grass is a cooler-season grass, and the little bit of a cooler summer we’ve had this year has helped. Usually, this time of year, you’re just trying to survive, but they’re thriving this year.”
Parker said he expects a solid turnout this year, but numbers may not reach last season’s record total of 91 players. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the neighboring Burke County Open to be canceled a year ago. Many of the same folks compete in both events, so they flocked to Nebo in big numbers. Still, the tourney has drawn upwards of 70 players nearly every year for the last decade, and that’s probably a reliable prediction for the 2021 event.
“We’ve got 37 or 38 up there on the board now, and I think 70 would be a good goal,” said Parker. “This tournament has been going in the right direction for some time now.”
Cost for the tournament is $110 for nonmembers and $80 for members. The field will be flighted after the first day, so there will plenty at stake for players of every skill level. For more information or to sign up, call the Lake Club at 652-6232.
McDowell County
Men’s Al Farley Open Golf Championship
Winners
1980 - Brian Reep
1981 - Cecil Kaylor
1982 - Bucky Reep
1983 - Danny Gurley
1984 - Spencer Davis
1985 - Bucky Reep
1986 - Dave Nell
1987 - Junior Dalton
1988 - Jim Johnson
1989 - Jim Johnson
1990 - William "Scooter" Farley
1991 - Jim Johnson
1992 - Jim Johnson
1993 - John Connelly
1994 - Jim Johnson
1995 - Steve Dalton
1996 - Frank Farley
1997 - Justin Briggs
1998 - Tony Brooks
1999 - Justin Briggs
2000 - Rick Condrey
2001 - John Connelly
2002 - Rick Condrey
2003 - Rick Condrey
2004 – Brian Curry
2005 – Brian Curry
2006 – Rick Condrey
2007 – Chase Holland
2008 – Josh Davis
2009 – Josh Davis
2010 – Rick Condrey
2011 – Corey Holland
2012 – Jimmy Reynolds
2013 – Patrick Waters
2014 – Jimmy Reynolds
2015 – No tournament
2016 – Brandon Godfrey
2017 – Colby Odom
2018 – Kyle Scruggs
2019 – Taylor Young
2020 – Noah Bumgarner
McDowell County
Ladies Al Farley Open Golf Championship
Winners
1999 – Sandy Baker
2000 – Fay Blanton
2001 – Sandy Baker
2002 – Emily Street
2003 – Emily Street
2004 – Jan Biddix
2005 – No champion
2006 – Sheila Ryan
2007 – Gwen Straub
2008 – Allie Wall
2009 – Gwen Straub
2010 – Madalyn Davis
2011 – Susie Sweet
2012 – Madalyn Davis
2013 – Carrie Jackson
2014 – Gwen Straub
2015 – No tournament
2016 – Carrie Jackson
2017 – Carrie Jackson