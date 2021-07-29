 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A real dogfight: 42nd Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship features wide-open field
0 comments

A real dogfight: 42nd Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship features wide-open field

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Marion Lake Club Golf Professional Greg Parker says there are a number of players who could win the 42nd Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship, he isn’t just whistling ‘Dixie.’

The field for the county’s oldest and most prestigious tournament will feature a laundry list of former champs and perennial contenders. As a result, the tourney, set for Saturday and Sunday Aug. 7 and 8, should be as competitive as ever.

“It has a chance to be a true wide-open race this year,” said Parker. “There are multiple players capable of winning.”

Among those expected to play will be defending champion Noah Bumgarner, a recent graduate of West Caldwell High. Bumgarner shot a 4-under-par 66 on the second day to edge Morganton’s Colton Makowiec by two shots. Both golfers shot even-par 70s on Saturday, and trailed former champions Brandon Godfrey and Josh Davis, who shot 68s on the first day.

Davis, Godfrey and Bumgarner’s West Caldwell teammate, Lexton Ford, were all in contention throughout the tournament, and could be right back there again.

Davis, who was the last player to win the title in back-to-back years (2008, 2009), is one of four golfers in this year’s field who have won the event multiple times. Rick Condrey (2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2010), Brian Curry (2004, 2005) and Jimmy Reynolds (2012, 2014) are all scheduled to compete. Former champs Godfrey (2016) and Taylor Young (2019) should also have a shot.

Parker said former McDowell High baseball standout Coleman Arrowood has played extremely well lately, and fellow MHS baseball alum Matt McFalls will travel in from out of state and could be in the mix as well.

Bumgarner’s grandfather, longtime Lake Club member Steve Short, finished fifth overall last year and won the super seniors title for the second straight time. Godfrey, who finished sixth a year ago, won his third seniors championship and his second in a row.

The ladies championship has been a family affair the last five years. Either Carrie Jackson (2016, 2017, 2019) or her daughter, Tyler Price (2018, 2020) has won the last five women’s titles. Jackson has claimed a record four championships in her career, also winning in 2013.

Awaiting them all will be a golf course in outstanding condition, according to Parker.

“The golf course is in really good shape,” said Parker. “For this time of year, I’ve never seen the greens any better. Bent grass is a cooler-season grass, and the little bit of a cooler summer we’ve had this year has helped. Usually, this time of year, you’re just trying to survive, but they’re thriving this year.”

Parker said he expects a solid turnout this year, but numbers may not reach last season’s record total of 91 players. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the neighboring Burke County Open to be canceled a year ago. Many of the same folks compete in both events, so they flocked to Nebo in big numbers. Still, the tourney has drawn upwards of 70 players nearly every year for the last decade, and that’s probably a reliable prediction for the 2021 event.

“We’ve got 37 or 38 up there on the board now, and I think 70 would be a good goal,” said Parker. “This tournament has been going in the right direction for some time now.”

Cost for the tournament is $110 for nonmembers and $80 for members. The field will be flighted after the first day, so there will plenty at stake for players of every skill level. For more information or to sign up, call the Lake Club at 652-6232.

McDowell County

Men’s Al Farley Open Golf Championship

Winners

1980 - Brian Reep

1981 - Cecil Kaylor

1982 - Bucky Reep

1983 - Danny Gurley

1984 - Spencer Davis

1985 - Bucky Reep

1986 - Dave Nell

1987 - Junior Dalton

1988 - Jim Johnson

1989 - Jim Johnson

1990 - William "Scooter" Farley

1991 - Jim Johnson

1992 - Jim Johnson

1993 - John Connelly

1994 - Jim Johnson

1995 - Steve Dalton

1996 - Frank Farley

1997 - Justin Briggs

1998 - Tony Brooks

1999 - Justin Briggs

2000 - Rick Condrey

2001 - John Connelly

2002 - Rick Condrey

2003 - Rick Condrey

2004 – Brian Curry

2005 – Brian Curry

2006 – Rick Condrey

2007 – Chase Holland

2008 – Josh Davis

2009 – Josh Davis

2010 – Rick Condrey

2011 – Corey Holland

2012 – Jimmy Reynolds

2013 – Patrick Waters

2014 – Jimmy Reynolds

2015 – No tournament

2016 – Brandon Godfrey

2017 – Colby Odom

2018 – Kyle Scruggs

2019 – Taylor Young

2020 – Noah Bumgarner

McDowell County

Ladies Al Farley Open Golf Championship

Winners

1999 – Sandy Baker

2000 – Fay Blanton

2001 – Sandy Baker

2002 – Emily Street

2003 – Emily Street

2004 – Jan Biddix

2005 – No champion

2006 – Sheila Ryan

2007 – Gwen Straub

2008 – Allie Wall

2009 – Gwen Straub

2010 – Madalyn Davis

2011 – Susie Sweet

2012 – Madalyn Davis

2013 – Carrie Jackson

2014 – Gwen Straub

2015 – No tournament

2016 – Carrie Jackson

2017 – Carrie Jackson

2018 – Tyler Price

2019 – Carrie Jackson

2020 – Tyler Price

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics