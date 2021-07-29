A real dogfight: 42nd Annual Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship features wide-open field

Parker said former McDowell High baseball standout Coleman Arrowood has played extremely well lately, and fellow MHS baseball alum Matt McFalls will travel in from out of state and could be in the mix as well.

Bumgarner’s grandfather, longtime Lake Club member Steve Short, finished fifth overall last year and won the super seniors title for the second straight time. Godfrey, who finished sixth a year ago, won his third seniors championship and his second in a row.

The ladies championship has been a family affair the last five years. Either Carrie Jackson (2016, 2017, 2019) or her daughter, Tyler Price (2018, 2020) has won the last five women’s titles. Jackson has claimed a record four championships in her career, also winning in 2013.

Awaiting them all will be a golf course in outstanding condition, according to Parker.

“The golf course is in really good shape,” said Parker. “For this time of year, I’ve never seen the greens any better. Bent grass is a cooler-season grass, and the little bit of a cooler summer we’ve had this year has helped. Usually, this time of year, you’re just trying to survive, but they’re thriving this year.”