'A perfect storm': New Manna Wind blows away opponents en route to first state championship

Over the years, New Manna Christian School has put some outstanding basketball teams on the court, but the brass ring – a state championship – had always eluded them.
Until this year, that is.
The Wind wrapped up a sensational 20-1 season with a 70-52 win over Fellowship Baptist Academy in the North Carolina Christian Schools Association’s 1A state championship game Feb. 26 in Durham.
It was the first boys’ basketball state championship for New Manna in the school’s 27-year history. It was also a coronation for the Wind’s strong senior class, which lost only eight games over the last four years.
“Since eighth grade, we’ve always thought about our senior year,” said senior forward Kooper Shirley. “It was cool to see it come to fruition.
“I think being there (the state tournament) the last four or five years, this year we understood the intensity it took. It’s a different pace – the speed of the game. We were ready for it this year.”
Were they ever.
The Wind dominated its opponents all season, winning games by an average of 29.1 points per contest. They were similarly overwhelming in the state tournament, winning their three games by 25, 19 and 18 respectively.
“I think there’s an urgency with seniors, and we had so many this year,” said head coach Charlie Gardin, whose club relied heavily on the high-scoring senior trio of Shirley, Kayleb Garner and Spencer Gardin to spearhead its eight-player rotation. “It was like we peaked at the right time. I feel like if we could have played another month we would have just kept getting better. Some years, you play really good in January and then flatten out toward the end. But this year, they peaked at the right time. We had some big improvements from some of our other players, and so it was just a perfect storm for us.”
The title game against Fellowship (21-5) was relatively close for a half, but New Manna ran away and hid after the break, leading by as many as 25 before Gardin pulled the starters one by one so they could bask in the applause. Assistant coach Aaron Wagner said he knew the blowout was coming. “In that championship game, we were only up four or five at halftime, but it felt like a lot more than that,” said Wagner. “It felt like they had it.”
When the Wind did indeed have the game in hand, Shirley said the final minutes of play were a “dream come true.”
“We were up enough where he got to take us out, and they got to cheer for us, and that was surreal,” said Shirley.
Garner said the significance of the moment wasn’t lost on the seniors.
“It was a really big payoff. Everything we worked for the last four or five years paid off in that moment,” said Garner.
“We’ve got a picture of us three hugging at half-court, and I just remember Kayleb saying ‘we did it,’” Shirley added.
After a delirious net-cutting celebration, the team departed for Marion, where a group of fans greeted them on Main Street for an impromptu parade that led to a pep rally at the small K-12 campus on East Court Street.
Four years in the making
The Wind had been threatening to break through and win its first state championship for some time. Two years ago, New Manna made it all the way to the title game before falling 59-47 to Woodland Baptist. Last year, during a season shortened by the pandemic, New Manna lost only once, 85-74 to eventual state champs Shining Light Baptist in the state semifinals.
But New Manna simply wouldn’t be denied this time.
“We started building what we wanted the program to be about five years ago,” said Coach Gardin, who was a member of several outstanding McDowell High teams in the early and mid-90s. “We had an idea of who we wanted to be as a team, and what we needed to focus on. That was the start of what we built, and these guys finished it.
“It was neat to see, but you hate those guys (from previous teams) couldn’t get one, because we tried so hard to get one for them. The last four or five years, every group, the attitude and work ethic have been top-notch. You couldn’t ask for any better.”
This year’s seniors also acknowledged the contributions made by players who came before them.
“The guys we played with from eighth grade up played a big role, too, even though they weren’t here,” said Garner, a 6-foot-2 forward whose breakaway windmill dunk in the regular-season home finale was a highlight reel moment. “They pushed us over the years.”
Although Garner, Shirley and Gardin combined to score 62 of the team’s 70 points in the championship game, all were quick to point out this is anything but a three-man operation. The other two starters, junior John Michael McDaniel and freshman Micah Wagner, were instrumental in the team’s success, as were seniors James McKinney, Ethan Rosales and Nate Honeycutt.
“Those three seniors coming off the bench were huge for us this year,” said Garner.
Shirley wholeheartedly agreed.
“The second team pushed us more than some of the other teams we played,” said Shirley.
Gardin said late in the season, he began splitting up the first team and second team during scrimmages in the squad’s typically grueling practices, a move that led to some occasionally chippy moments but led to the development of a deeper roster.
“Defensively, I think we were better this year than we have been in the past,” said Coach Gardin. “We were able to be relentless the entire four quarters.
“We trap constantly in the half-court, and in the championship, we were sending two full court to harass their guards. They play man-to-man, and they won’t come out of it. So with us pressuring them, it wore them out and they couldn’t play defense.”
Garner said the team welcomed challenges all season.
“This group was just hungry. We wanted to play the good teams and beat the good teams,” said Garner.
A good loss?
As gratifying as the championship was, it might not have happened if not for the season’s only real downer, an 84-72 loss at traditional rival Tabernacle (Hickory) on Jan. 21. New Manna rolled into the game having won its first nine games, but couldn’t keep pace with a team they had beaten by nine at home in December. It was Tabernacle’s only victory over the current class of New Manna seniors.
“When you win that many games, a lot of time, you go out mentally and feel like you’re going to win every game,” said Coach Gardin. “That game at Hickory, we were very flat. The effort wasn’t what it normally is. I think we felt like we were going to win. And Hickory played really well that game, one of the best games I’ve seen them play. But it woke them up. You could really tell that it bothered them that they lost, especially to Hickory.”
Spencer Gardin said the loss was instrumental in helping the team win the rest of its games.
“If we would have pulled that game out playing as badly as we did, we would have thought we could do that forever,” he said.
That realization was bad news for the rest of the state’s 1A clubs.
New Manna turned on the jets and wasn’t touched the rest of the way.
“As far as our conference, we are athletically better than a lot of teams, and so you can rely on that,” said Coach Gardin. “But when you get down there, especially to the final four, all four teams are good. So to win it, there has to be a difference in your intensity, and I don’t think we understood that as much until this year.”
Good sports to the end
One thing the team understood supremely well was good sportsmanship. Despite their blowout victories, New Manna, accompanied by a large contingent of fans, won the annual sportsmanship award at the state tourney.
“That was as satisfying as the victories,” said Coach Gardin. “What’s really neat is that these guys have done it the right way. A lot of teams that are good are arrogant, and other teams don’t like them. But we’re beating these other teams by 20, and their kids are coming up and wanting their (New Manna’s) instagrams.”
One player from the Wind’s semifinal opponent, Tabernacle of Monroe, wanted a little more than that. After the game, the youngster asked if an extra New Manna jersey was available; he owned a gorilla suit, and wanted to serve as the Wind’s mascot for the finale.
Garner said he appreciated all the support the team received.
“One of the biggest things is we got to do it for our fans. A lot of people have watched us for a long time, and there were a lot of people there who used to play, and getting to do that for them was awesome,” said Garner.
Their place in school history
So now, the trophy case at New Manna, which contains three girls’ basketball state championship trophies, as well as one each for softball and baseball, will get a new addition, and the 2021-22 team will take its place as one of the school’s finest ever.
“They can now be mentioned with some of those teams that were so good,” said Coach Garner. “They’ll definitely have to be in that conversation.
“Nobody can that that away from them – they earned it.”
NOTE: Other members of the team include senior Austin Duncan, juniors Noah Lamb, Hunter Morgan and Elijah Stafford, and assistant coach Sam Phillips…Coach Gardin added he’d like to thank his grandfather, Arnold Seay, who had cooked pancakes, bacon and sausage to feed the team the last two seasons.