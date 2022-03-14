'A perfect storm': New Manna Wind blows away opponents en route to first state championship

“I think there’s an urgency with seniors, and we had so many this year,” said head coach Charlie Gardin, whose club relied heavily on the high-scoring senior trio of Shirley, Kayleb Garner and Spencer Gardin to spearhead its eight-player rotation. “It was like we peaked at the right time. I feel like if we could have played another month we would have just kept getting better. Some years, you play really good in January and then flatten out toward the end. But this year, they peaked at the right time. We had some big improvements from some of our other players, and so it was just a perfect storm for us.”

The title game against Fellowship (21-5) was relatively close for a half, but New Manna ran away and hid after the break, leading by as many as 25 before Gardin pulled the starters one by one so they could bask in the applause. Assistant coach Aaron Wagner said he knew the blowout was coming. “In that championship game, we were only up four or five at halftime, but it felt like a lot more than that,” said Wagner. “It felt like they had it.”

When the Wind did indeed have the game in hand, Shirley said the final minutes of play were a “dream come true.”