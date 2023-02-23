The term "next man up" is not just a cliché for the McDowell Titans baseball team this spring but instead a reality for this year’s squad. Some new faces will be looked upon to contribute on the diamond.

Coach Alex Smith, coming off a 13-10 season a year ago, will have one of his youngest rosters of recent years at his disposal. After going through a string of seasons in which he has been able to throw out a team full of experienced varsity players, it will be a bit different in 2023. Five sophomores and three juniors will be on the varsity team for the first time to go along with the half-dozen seniors dressing out this season.

It will be a quick learning process for the underclassmen as the season begins Monday with a road game at R-S Central, but the team is ready for the challenge.

“It’s always exciting to get to this time of the year where we can officially kick off the season,” said Smith. “Our kids have been working hard in the off-season and this first week or so is a continuation of that. We’re excited and ready.”

The preseason has included injuries to three potential starting infielders. Junior Eli Elliott is still recovering from an ankle injury that occurred during the end of the McDowell basketball season. Shortstop Braden Beck and first baseman Zack Whitson have also been dealing the injuries over the past month. The rash of injuries gives some underclassmen an opportunity to get valuable playing time early on.

“The injuries are a bit of a setback but it's going to allow these younger kids an opportunity to contribute,” added Smith. "We have got some jayvee kids that have worked with the varsity and it's going to allow them to grow up fast.”

One of the areas that will need immediate contribution from the underclassmen is on the pitching staff. Of the combined 150 1/3 innings pitched last season, just over one-third of that returns for the 2023 campaign. Senior right-hander Hunter Byerly returns and will anchor the staff. Last season Byerly, an all-conference selection, went 7-4 last season posting a 2.75 ERA in 56 innings pitched. Byerly averaged a strikeout per inning. His efficiency in 2022 was strong as he tossed at least six innings in four of the nine starts, look for that to improve even more this season.

The rest of the pitching staff will consist of sophomores Kyson Rinnert, Jacob Davis, Tryp Young and Braden Gardin along with senior lefty Noah Higgins. Davis and Rinnert will be looked upon to fill the No. 2 spot in the rotation while Young and Gardin may serve more in a relief role during the season. Higgins was limited to just three innings last season due to an arm injury and his ability to produce on the mound could be a potential wild card this season if he can remain healthy.

Looking at the position players, there will be a lot of flexibility among the infield, especially with the current injuries on the roster. Davis, when not pitching, will the primary catcher this season. Smith has been impressed with the savvy of Davis behind the plate.

“He’s just a baseball guy. It’s all he’s ever played,” said Smith. “He’s got that quarterback mentality out on the field. I look for him to do some really special things behind the plate these next three years.”

Another sophomore, Isaac Gilliland, will get some time behind the plate, especially in games that Davis will be pitching. Gilliland, Rinnert and current senior Zack Whitson will share time at first base, dependent on the pitching assignments. Whitson has been dealing with injuries over the past couple weeks and is expected to return in the next week or two.

The middle infield will be manned by three interchangeable players. Braden Beck, last season's shortstop, has been dealing with an elbow injury during the past four months and looks to be a couple weeks away from a possible return. Gardin and junior Eli Elliott will anchor things up the middle until Beck returns.

Third base will rotate between Rinnert and Byerly dependent on the pitching assignments.

The McDowell outfield will be similar to its infield in terms of flexibility. Senior Matthew Spivey will play primarily in left this season and is expected to be at the top of the batting order.

“I look for Matthew to be a leader for us on the field. He’s a high-contact, low-strikeout guy that’s going to put the ball in play and he does a good job tracking balls down in the outfield.”

Last season Spivey had 15 hits and nine walks in 67 plate appearances, and the expectation is for those numbers to improve this season. Evan Kelley and Noah Higgins will round out the rest of the outfield for McDowell this season. Kelley, in his second year on the varsity roster, has undergone the biggest improvement of anyone in the program over the past three seasons.

The final two spots on the varsity roster will belong to juniors Nick Holland and Brasen Widener, who have been elevated from the junior varsity team.

McDowell Titans Baseball Schedule

2/27 @R-S Central 7 p.m. (varsity start)

3/1 @Owen

3/3 Chase

3/8 @Draughn (varsity only) 6 p.m.

3/10 R-S Central

3/14 Erwin

3/17 @Erwin

3/20 Patton

3/23 Mitchell

3/27 @Patton

3/28 North Buncombe

3/31 @North Buncombe

4/3 @Mitchell %

4/4 Owen

4/11 @Enka

4/14 Enka

4/18 T.C. Roberson

4/21 @T.C. Roberson

4/25 @Asheville

4/28 Asheville

5/2 @A.C. Reynolds

5/5 A.C. Reynolds

**ALL GAMES ARE JV / VARSITY DH**

% VARSITY GAME FIRST OF DH %

** conference games in bold **

Normal Start times: 4 and 6:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted)